"He just needs to retire,""This dude is garbage" - Twitter erupts after CM Punk's major botch on AEW Collision

Earlier tonight, CM Punk, unfortunately, made a botch while attempting to do his signature Go-to-Sleep finisher (GTS) on Samoa Joe to open up this week's episode of Collision. Fans had many things to say following the botch.

At the start of Collision, the Samoan Submission Machine was set to take on unknown competitor. It was seemingly a squash match against a wrestler with an alias of "Golden Vampire". This unknown wrestler suddenly blindsided Joe on the way to the ring and gave him a beatdown.

After continuous shots at Samoa Joe, the Golden Vampire hit the ROH World TV Champion with what looked like a GTS that did not connect completely. Then he unmasked and revealed that it was CM Punk himself. Fans immediately reacted to the botch of Punk and had a lot of criticism and jokes to make.

Expand Tweet

A fan posted the clip and asked Twitter whether they thought the botch or the gear was worse. Some fans criticized Punk himself, as the GTS miss was really bad according to them. Others said that both his gear as the Golden Vampire and the botch were equally bad.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted jocularly and gave their own monikers to the weaker version of the Go-To-Sleep such as "Just resting my eyes" and "I'll just take a nap real quick", making fun of the move's original name.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CM Punk's All In match made official

Following his attack on Samoa Joe at Collision tonight, CM Punk accepted Joe's challenge of a match at All In at Wembley next Sunday, August 27th. This match was announced to be for the "Real" World Championship.

This all began when the two faced off last month in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. CM Punk took the win via a roll-up pin which upset Joe as he did not accept this to be the way he lost. For weeks, the Samoan Submission Machine had aired his intentions for a rematch and even initiated the challenge for a match at All In.

He gave Punk a deadline to accept and warned that if he did not accept at the given time, he would take matters into his own hands. Two weeks went by and Punk did not accept, which led to Joe interfering in CMFTR's match for the World Trio titles against the House of Black last week, which cost them the match.

Expand Tweet

The rematch that Samoa Joe wanted is now a reality but cost him his momentum, after Punk brought the fight to him tonight on Collision. Now, the rivals will get to face each other at one of wrestling's biggest stages.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk vs Samoa Joe at All In? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here