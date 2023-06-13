Drew McIntyre had one of the most monumental second stints in WWE's history since his return in 2017. McIntyre also captured the world championship on two separate occasions, but the latest report of him potentially not returning to the promotion has ignited the intrigue of fans regarding his possible leap toward AEW.

Inching closer to his contract expiration, Drew McIntyre's future with WWE looks cloudy so far. The 2020 Royal Rumble winner was reportedly unhappy with his current position in the company, leading to contract renewal issues.

As per the latest report, both parties are yet to sort out their creative differences. Swirling beliefs indicate McIntyre won't return until an agreement on future creative plans is met.

The report has fired up the murmurs of him inking a deal with AEW after his current contract runs out. Taking to Twitter, fans weighed upon the possibility of witnessing The Scottish Psychopath in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out some of the responses below:

Ronin1121 @Rhodeambassador @AdamGoldberg28 they need a big guy at AEW with Star Power there ya go @AdamGoldberg28 they need a big guy at AEW with Star Power there ya go

Some fans were quick to draw on Tony Khan's mindset regarding signing the former Drew Galloway.

david86 @davidK786 #AEW @WrestlePurists I think AEW losing Cody Rhodes was a huge blow, the promotion hasn’t felt the same since he left, if Drew McIntyre doesn’t resign with WWE & I’m TK I do everything in my power to get him.. #WWE @WrestlePurists I think AEW losing Cody Rhodes was a huge blow, the promotion hasn’t felt the same since he left, if Drew McIntyre doesn’t resign with WWE & I’m TK I do everything in my power to get him.. #WWE #AEW

Many opined that the upcoming "All In" event in London would be the perfect platform for McItyre's AEW debut.

Former WWE official feels Drew McIntyre might get "Wardlow-ed" in AEW

Following a fizzled-out momentum, Drew McIntyre was let go by WWE in 2014 after a seven-year run. The 38-year-old soon became a prime act on the independent scene, and the global juggernaut re-scooped him up in April 2017 for the NXT brand.

The 17-year veteran quickly rose to the top, gaining massive popularity and critical acclaim with his stellar performances.

During a recent interview, veteran referee Jimmy Korderas cited Wardlow as an example to express concern over McIntyre's probable future in AEW.

"I just don’t want him [McIntyre] to get Wardlow-ed if he goes over to AEW. I hate using that term because I think there was a huge missed opportunity with that guy, he was so — I’m not saying that people have tuned on him completely, but he’s nowhere near getting the interest that he should be getting right now. I think they dropped the big ball,” said Korderas.

(You can read more here)

Blaise Ulysse Bernard Collins @wittywebhandle All I'm saying is that if Drew McIntyre's contract is up sometime this year there is a distinct possibility it could be before August



If that's the case than we are definitely going to get Drew Galloway headlining All In at Wembly Stadium and actually getting the belt. All I'm saying is that if Drew McIntyre's contract is up sometime this year there is a distinct possibility it could be before August If that's the case than we are definitely going to get Drew Galloway headlining All In at Wembly Stadium and actually getting the belt. https://t.co/D69J3erGjm

Given his abilities and star power, both the promotions would be looking to obtain McIntyre's services. Only time will reveal what The Scottish Warrior has up his sleeves.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes