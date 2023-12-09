"He knows Tonys Watching," "HE REALLY WENT THERE" - Fans lose their minds after CM Punk subtly references AEW incident on WWE SmackDown

Just moments ago, CM Punk made his first appearance on Friday Night SmackDown since his return to WWE. He even referenced AEW, setting the fans into a frenzy.

It has been two weeks since the Straight Edge Superstar returned to the promotion. Tonight, he was present on the Friday show for the first time in nine years. This was also the first time he addressed the members of the SmackDown brand, including Roman Reigns and the Bloodline.

At a moment in his promo, he talked about Kevin Owens. He joked about punching people in the face and criticized him, saying that one should resort to punching people backstage, as it was already 2023.

This was a reference to his incidents in AEW, which included the Brawl Out last year and the recent scuffle at All In before his release by All Elite President Tony Khan.

Expand Tweet

Fans got excited at the promo, as this was their first taste of the CM Punk they were expecting in WWE. Many began to troll Tony Khan in AEW, making cheeky remarks.

Some fans found it funny, as the reception for Punk's reference was very lukewarm, which showed that most people probably did not understand this.

Fans' Reactions to the AEW reference

CM Punk ran into Kevin Owens backstage

After CM Punk's promo, he ran into a familiar face backstage. After cheekily referencing him on the mic, Punk ran into Kevin Owens.

The former AEW World Champion was looking for Nick Aldis' office, and as he was walking backstage, he happened to pass by The Bloodline's locker room.

After walking past this, he ran into The Prizefighter. He asked Owens if he knew where Aldis' locker room was, but he did not get the answer he wanted.

Following their conversation, Owens looked at his injured fist as if having malicious intentions but chose otherwise. It seems he was not amused by being talked about during CM Punk's promo.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who Punk's first actual feud will be, as he has teased facing many of the top stars in WWE. Another interesting thing moving forward will be his involvement in the Royal Rumble match.

What do you want to see next from the Chicago native? Let us know in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here