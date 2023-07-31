"He'll be back. All in due time" - Twitter erupts after WWE RAW Superstar reveals major nixed plans for AEW star Sting

A WWE Superstar recently revealed that he wanted to wrestle Sting during his time in AEW, and fans are already giving their opinions on the idea.

Cody Rhodes had a decent run during his time in the AEW before his triumphant return to the WWE last year. Being one of the founding members of the promotion, Cody was also appointed as the company's EVP. He also had many anticipated matches with some of the gifted talents.

However, while talking to ComicBook.com recently, The American Nightmare expressed his regret of never being in the ring with one of his "Heroes," Sting, who is still signed to AEW and is an active competitor even at the age of over 60. Here is what Rhodes stated:

"I was going to wrestle Sting, I don't think I've ever shared that with anybody and nothing was on paper or anything like that. But I can say I got a tremendous offer from AEW creatively, financially, the full package. You won't hear me say anything bad about AEW or Tony (Khan) or my time there."

He further added:

"It was a tremendous offer, but the offer wasn't right for me. What I wanted to get back to was the first goal that I ever had (winning the WWE Championship). But yeah, that probably would've been the endgame. That's what had been discussed, was to get one (match) with one of my heroes, Sting." [H/T Fightful]

Meanwhile, fans on the internet also reacted to the idea, but they seem to have mixed opinions on whether they want to see this match or not.

deandre willams @dandrewilly1969 @Fightful Threw all that away just to get destroyed by Brock

Roberto Makoto🤘🏾🔺📼👾 @MakotoKorp @Fightful Wow!!! Would have killed for that match to happen

Combine Khomish @thekhomish @Fightful A 60 year old Sting vs Cody sounds so exciting

seth @SB29117 @Fightful Once Cody wins the championship, and his contract runs out. I'm almost 100% positive he returns to do the same thing there!

Cody Rhodes perhaps teased going back to AEW after WWE run somewhere down the line

Although Cody has some unfinished business left in AEW, as mentioned by himself, he has the opportunity of finishing his story in the WWE.

During the same interview, The American Nightmare described Triple H as one of his heroes while also hinting at returning to AEW somewhere down the line:

"I think one thing I do pride myself on as a wrestler is I will make a decision. It might be a left turn, it might be exactly where you think I'm going, but I will make a decision. I will not get stuck because I felt like I'd been stuck early in my career and never want to be that way again." [H/T Fightful]

The Moth @Jade_Geist @PseudoLG @Fightful I personally guarantee that Cody Rhodes will eventually make a return on AEW, in some form or another.

However, only time will tell what the future has in store for The American Nightmare. Meanwhile, he must be buckling up for his big match against Brock Lesnar this upcoming Saturday at Summerslam.