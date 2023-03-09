"He’ll probably go win the rumble next year" - Twitter sure of Triple H's next WWE signing amid rumors AEW star is leaving soon

The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with news that WWE is reportedly interested in AEW star Brian Cage. The former IMPACT World Champion has been making waves in All Elite Wrestling since joining the company in 2020, and it seems that his talent has not gone unnoticed by Triple H.

The news of WWE's interest in Brian Cage comes at a time when the wrestler's contract with AEW is set to expire soon. According to recent reports, Tony Khan has been trying to extend Cage's contract through at least June, but the wrestler has put a stop to it, stating his desire to become a free agent. This has opened the door for WWE to potentially sign the talented grappler.

Many wrestling fans are excited at the possibility of Brian Cage joining WWE. Some believe that he would be a great addition to the company's already impressive roster of talent, while others think that he would thrive in the high-pressure environment of the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans on Twitter seem certain that Triple H, who serves as Chief Content Officer for WWE, will be the one to sign the AEW star.

Check out the reactions below:

Sam Wilson @SamWilsonWhu @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect He’ll probably go win the rumble next year. They love pushing former AEW guys @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect He’ll probably go win the rumble next year. They love pushing former AEW guys

John Urrabazo @jurrabazo1999 @WrestlePurists Ngl or Gunther vs Cage @FightfulSelect Bron Breakker vs Cage soundsNgl or Gunther vs Cage @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Bron Breakker vs Cage sounds 🔥Ngl or Gunther vs Cage

Macht @MysticMacht @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Cage is probably better served in WWE. He’s always fun to watch though. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Cage is probably better served in WWE. He’s always fun to watch though.

Mizter Perfect @TheMarcusGraham @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect At this point of his career, he’d be best suited in the WWE. He’d make more money doing the same thing he’s doing in AEW. He may even get a slight more push @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect At this point of his career, he’d be best suited in the WWE. He’d make more money doing the same thing he’s doing in AEW. He may even get a slight more push

Bastard0fYoung @Bastard0fY @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Might be a better fit for WWE given his size. I like his in-ring work, but his limited speaking ability puts a definite ceiling on how high he can rise on the card. A charismatic manager might help. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Might be a better fit for WWE given his size. I like his in-ring work, but his limited speaking ability puts a definite ceiling on how high he can rise on the card. A charismatic manager might help.

Wrestling veteran criticized AEW for Brain Cage's booking

Konnan, a veteran wrestler and commentator, recently criticized Tony Khan, the owner of All Elite Wrestling, for his handling of former world champion Brian Cage.

On his podcast, Konnan questioned why Brain Cage always seems to lose, despite being a fan favorite. He expressed concern that this was "diluting" the wrestler's potential and leaving fans disappointed.

“Yeah, let’s give the guy something because everybody likes him and we’re not doing anything with him. But yet he always goes on the show and he loses. That’s all he ever does is lose. Good match. Loses. You’re diluting the guy, bro.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



More on what AEW offered, WWE interest, on Fightful has learned that Brian Cage has agreed to work with AEW/ROH through Supercard of Honor.More on what AEW offered, WWE interest, on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers Fightful has learned that Brian Cage has agreed to work with AEW/ROH through Supercard of Honor.More on what AEW offered, WWE interest, on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers https://t.co/YykV8bGZOQ

Cage's rumored contract ending has sparked speculation about whether he may move to WWE, but Chris Jericho has expressed hope that he will re-sign with AEW.

Do you think Brian Cage would sign with WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes