"He'll replace Bray if he comes back," "Welcome to LWO" - WWE Superstar's recent claims have fans speculating about a huge return

In a recent interview, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega sparked speculation among fans regarding a potential reunion with her husband, Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black), in the Stamford-based promotion.

Black's time in WWE was marked by a unique and captivating character, combining elements of darkness and mystique. He was released from the company in June 2021, and it came as a surprise to many fans. However, he made his debut in AEW in July 2021.

With Zelina Vega now back in WWE and hinting at the possibility of reuniting with her husband, the wrestling world is abuzz with excitement and anticipation. Vega's comments have left fans buzzing on Twitter as they ponder the possibilities if Malakai Black were to return to the company.

Some speculated that he could join the LWO (Latino World Order). Others believe that he could potentially fill the void left by Bray Wyatt, who returned to the company last year but has been absent from TV since March due to an undisclosed illness.

Check out the reactions below:

mandygirl @Romanguy1975 @ringsidenews_ He'll replace Bray if he comes back @ringsidenews_ He'll replace Bray if he comes back

ThatsNoMoon🌜🛸 @ThatsNoMoon83

Back in WWE @ringsidenews_ Of course we want himBack in WWE @ringsidenews_ Of course we want himBack in WWE

Diggariffic @daviegonzalez @ringsidenews_ Everybody wants this. Bring the whole house with him too @ringsidenews_ Everybody wants this. Bring the whole house with him too

IamMavrick @TheMavrickAdams @ringsidenews_ YES ! PLEASE !! HE DOESN'T DO ANYTHING IN AEW ANYWAY PLEASE LET HIM COMEBACK !!!!! @ringsidenews_ YES ! PLEASE !! HE DOESN'T DO ANYTHING IN AEW ANYWAY PLEASE LET HIM COMEBACK !!!!!

With the WWE landscape constantly evolving, fans can't help but wonder what the future holds for Malakai Black and if a possible reunion with Zelina Vega is in the cards.

Former WWE Superstar is not on The Undertaker and Kane's level, says Billy Gunn

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn shared his thoughts on Malakai Black's persona and gimmick. He also highlighted the unique appeal of Black, who has made a significant impact in AEW with his distinct persona and creative promos.

According to Gunn, Black possesses his distinctiveness and captivates audiences in his own way while not reaching the levels of The Undertaker and Kane.

"I don’t know if I’d compare him to those two, but he is very special. Let’s just face it, The Undertaker? Taker and Kane, they’re on another level. They’re unreachable, in my opinion, because they’re two of the greats of all time. By no means does that diminish Malakai either. Malakai is special in his own way."

Check out the interview below:

Malakai Black has made a significant impact in AEW with his House of Black faction, and his creative promos and angles have garnered praise from fans.

Would you like to see Malakai Black back in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes