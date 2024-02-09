“He’ll be WWE bound this year” - Fans worried about top AEW star’s future after recent loss

AEW fans are worried that a top star is soon going to jump ship to WWE this year. The mentioned star is one of the up-and-coming names in the company, and it will be a big loss if he ends up leaving.

The star in question is none other than Ricky Starks. Starks and his partner, Big Bill, lost the AEW Tag Team titles to Sting and Darby Allin on Dynamite, and that has left fans unsure of whether Starks will stay in the company for long.

A lot of the fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment about how Starks took the pin and how AEW has done him dirty by allowing him to drop the titles. Others alluded to the fact that one of the reasons Starks could move to WWE was his good relationship with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

It will be interesting to see what this year has in store for the former tag team champion and whether or not he is WWE-bound.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting and Darby Allin become AEW tag team champions

Former WWE star Sting and Darby Allin did the unthinkable after they won the AEW tag team titles by defeating Ricky Starks and Big Bill on AEW Dynamite.

The match started off with a great pace as Sting and Darby got to work from the get-go. They made sure that Big Bill did not have much of a say in the match. One of the best moments of the match took place outside the ring as Sting took out his opponents with a splash from the stands.

Later, back in the ring, Starks hit the Icon with a spear but failed to get the three count. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop on Starks to pick up the win and become the new tag team champions.

