"He would look at him like another Braun Strowman,""He's WWE blood" - Fans urge top AEW star to jump ship after poor booking

Wardlow has been coined as one of the most underutilized stars in AEW to this day. His story with the promotion has simply revolved around quick rises and even quicker falls.

Mr. Mayhem held the TNT Championships three times, tied for the most in the title's history. His reigns, however, have all felt empty, as he has not gained enough momentum as a champion before dropping the title.

Fans have taken notice several times, and they believe Tony Khan needs to book Wardlow better. A user on Twitter was fed up with his booking and thought he should go to WWE.

"At this point Wardlow should look to sign with WWE. I don't believe there's anything left for him in AEW."

Fans collectively agree that Wardlow was wasted in AEW. He was compared to Batista, but he never had that long, convincing dominance. Fans believe he should take his talents elsewhere, where another promotion like WWE might utilize him better.

"He was the next Batista and Tony Khan squashed that," a fan ranted.

"Let’s see if I can piece this together. Wardlow squashes the now aew champion and they just ignore that. Him not interrupting every show reminding ppl of that is insane to me," another fan wondered.

"I wish AEW and WWE could make trades. Wardlow and Cage seem very WWE and guys like Riccochet and Santos Esobar seem like better fits there," a fan suggested.

"He would be a natural fit in wwe," a fan tweeted.

"he's wwe blood," a fan mentioned.

One fan exercised caution, looking at the history of WWE big men as well and how Wardlow could go wasted there as well.

"No i dont think so. Cause vince just wouldn't use him. He would look at him like another Braun strawman. They have other big men they haven't used yet. Where oddsey Jones, omos, Braun is still injured, even then they still didn't use him," a fan explained.

On the debut show of Collision last month, Wardlow defended his then TNT Championship against Luchasaurus. It seemed like he was booked for a successful title defense, but interferences from Christian Cage cost him.

This would end up being another fairly short reign from him. Mr. Mayhem also completely disappeared after the loss. There have been zero reports of injuries, so he was simply booked to lose the title that night.

Wardlow hasn't been booked well since he went solo. Several short reigns and momentum breaks have plagued his entire singles stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

