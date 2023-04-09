"He manages Dom [Mysterio] easily" - Former WWE star's cryptic tease about his future has sent fans into a frenzy 

The possibility of a wrestling veteran joining WWE has the Twitterverse riled up with speculation.

The veteran in question, Konnan, recently appeared in the Stamford-based promotion's Hall of Fame ceremony. While he was never a part of the WWE roster, his work in WCW and AAA made him a notable figure in the pro-wrestling world. He also had a short stint in AEW in a storyline alongside Santana and Ortiz.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned his conversation with Triple H and teased another appearance in WWE.

"Yes, I did. He [Triple H] was very nice. I don't want to get into it, but it looks like we might have another conversation."

Understandably, this has fans on Twitter speculating what his on-screen role could be. Here are some of the reactions:

Cody Collins @hcollins121416 @WWEGareth Konnan deserves to be in the hall of fame as well. His work in wcw was great. @WWEGareth Konnan deserves to be in the hall of fame as well. His work in wcw was great.

Khurram Ali @mkhurram_ali @WWEGareth That was the best HoF introduction I've ever heard! His mic skills are @WWEGareth That was the best HoF introduction I've ever heard! His mic skills are 🔥🔥

peter wilson @petewilson007 @WWEGareth i heard someone said Konnan suggested dom should do a prison gimmick. might not be true @WWEGareth i heard someone said Konnan suggested dom should do a prison gimmick. might not be true

Konnan had also previously expressed an interest in seeing Triple H in charge of WWE

Before Triple H became the CCO of the company, Konnan had expressed the belief that the Game would be a great personality to handle the creative department.

During an appearance on UnSKripted, the wrestling veteran heaped praise on how NXT matches, and storylines were handled.

"NXT is such a well-done show, well-produced show, great matches, great eye for talent. He's [Triple H] running that. I think it would change for the better. I think Triple H knows what they need," said Konnan.

You can check out the full episode here:

Triple H's ascension to power was well received by fans, as the company got a fresh breath of air. His creative direction also brought back some fan-favorite stars like Bray Wyatt and Johnny Gargano.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Konnan will also be brought into the show by the Game.

