"He is missing the ring," " He is coming back" - Fans go wild as former WWE Champion drops cryptic post amid Survivor Series return rumors

Wrestling fans around the world are buzzing following a recent cryptic message from former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

The last time Punk appeared at a wrestling show was at AEW All In back in August. At the show, The Straight Edge Superstar got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry, leading to his termination. This incident left fans wondering about his future in the world of wrestling.

Since his departure from All Elite Wrestling, rumors of Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion have been swirling across the internet, and recent WWE programming has added more fuel to the fire.

Adding to the intrigue, CM Punk posted a cryptic story on his Instagram account, which many fans interpreted as a direct shot at AEW. Since his departure from Tony Khan's promotion, the ratings for both Dynamite and Collision have been declining, and the fan attendance for both is very poor.

After his recent cryptic post, fans on Twitter are speculating that Punk's message may signal his intent to return to WWE.

With Survivor Series set to take place in his hometown, fans are waiting to see if The Second City Saint will make a shocking comeback to the Stamford-based promotion after nine years.

Vince Russo says CM Punk should not return to WWE

With recent teases on WWE programs, fans believe that CM Punk is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has a different take on these speculations.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that the former AEW Champion should not return to WWE.

"I gotta tell you. Here's the thing, man. If I'm CM Punk, I have created a great brand for myself. The controversy has created a great brand for CM Punk. If I'm Punk, I would be done hitching my wagons to anybody. Take that brand and do your own thing. Right after this, we got a show with EC3. If EC3 can start his own wrestling promotion with a fraction of the money Punk has, if I was Punk, my days of working for anybody would be over. The only person I'm working from here on is me," said Vince Russo.

Check out the full video below:

Punk, in an interview, was also asked about the rumors of Survivor Series, where he sarcastically denied them, stating that the show is sold out.

Do you think Punk's cryptic post was a shot at AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

