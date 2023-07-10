"He must be crying to work under Trips [Triple H]!!" - Fans worry about AEW star's future after recent in-ring absence

Many AEW stars are currently out of action due to different reasons. One such name is House of Black leader Malakai Black. Fans recently reacted to his absence from the ring.

Black has not competed since the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and his supporters hope to see him back soon. The House of Black successfully defended their AEW World Trios Championship against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at the high-profile show.

Following the trios bout, Brody King and Buddy Matthews have competed on AEW Collision. However, The Dutch Destroyer hasn't set foot inside the squared circle in recent weeks. Meanwhile, fans have been speculating about Black's future in the company.

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres Malakai Black hasn't wrestled since Double Or Nothing. I hope he's doing okay Malakai Black hasn't wrestled since Double Or Nothing. I hope he's doing okay

Reacting to a post about Black, Wrestling Twitter had a mixed reaction to his in-ring absence. One Twitter user claimed that the former NXT Champion seemingly intends to work with Triple H in WWE. Meanwhile, others mentioned he could lock horns with Andrade El Idolo in the coming weeks.

Wrestling With Ghosts @RasslinWMyself @PatrickEireWres Black should be a main event level singles competitor. The fact that he’s not suggests his body is shot. If not, then AEW’s handling of him has been a huge miss. @PatrickEireWres Black should be a main event level singles competitor. The fact that he’s not suggests his body is shot. If not, then AEW’s handling of him has been a huge miss.

liVFAN @Romanguy1975 @PatrickEireWres He must be crying to work under Trips!! @PatrickEireWres He must be crying to work under Trips!!

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres @RasslinWMyself He's wrestled 1 singles match in the last 12 months. I doubt that's by choice @RasslinWMyself He's wrestled 1 singles match in the last 12 months. I doubt that's by choice

Burke @burke7187 @PatrickEireWres Probably good for him mentally/physically to take breaks away from the ring. He's great in-ring but his character is good enough that he doesn't need to wrestle weekly to be a focal point. @PatrickEireWres Probably good for him mentally/physically to take breaks away from the ring. He's great in-ring but his character is good enough that he doesn't need to wrestle weekly to be a focal point.

Armed Anderson @PatrickDigby1 @PatrickEireWres He also did mention late last year that he was almost forced to retire due to a back injury @PatrickEireWres He also did mention late last year that he was almost forced to retire due to a back injury

Cory Lancor @AshesDarkmare @PatrickEireWres He appearing every week on Collision just building up for his match with Andrade when the time comes @PatrickEireWres He appearing every week on Collision just building up for his match with Andrade when the time comes

What does the future hold for Malakai Black in AEW?

Malakai Black signed with All Elite Wrestling in July 2021 following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. Since his arrival, The Dutch Destroyer has featured in some high-profile feuds against some of the biggest names in the company, including Cody Rhodes and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks)

Black has also tasted success with his faction, the House of Black, alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King. The group secured the World Trios Championship in March 2023 at the Revolution pay-per-view. They defeated Omega and The Young Bucks in a stellar 18-minute contest.

While the 38-year-old is currently out of action, he has appeared in numerous backstage promos on Collision since the show's debut episode. Meanwhile, Black's stablemates, King and Matthews, have come up short against Andrade in one-on-one matches.

Since the House of Black is currently embroiled in a feud with Andrade El Idolo, Malakai could square off against the former United States Champion as soon as he returns to action. Meanwhile, Matthews and King will aim to maintain the group's momentum ahead of All In 2023 in London.

Who should the House of Black face at All In 2023? Do you wish to see Black and Andrade El Idolo lock horns in a singles bout soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

