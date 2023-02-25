Create

"He needs to come back to WWE" - Twitter explodes to Charlotte Flair referencing AEW star on SmackDown

By Kaushik Das
Modified Feb 25, 2023 09:42 IST
The current SmackDown Women
The current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

The wrestling world recently reacted to Charlotte Flair referencing popular AEW star Andrade El Idolo on WWE SmackDown.

The Queen appeared for an in-ring segment with her challenger Rhea Ripley on the Friday night show. While The Eradicator didn't come out initially, her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio did.

He had a verbal back-and-forth with Flair before saying that she is jealous of his relationship with Ripley. Charlotte Flair hit back at him with a hilarious response, saying she has a "real Latino man" at home who calls her "mami" with a thicker accent.

The Twitterati erupted to the SmackDown Women's Champion, referencing her real-life husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo during the segment.

Below are some of the reactions to The Queen referencing the AEW star:

@TheEnemiesPE3 Andrade. He needs to come back to wwe https://t.co/4LSzaJea4c
@_denisesalcedo Trips outside TK office talking to Andrade https://t.co/9lEno4PEju
@_denisesalcedo "A much thicker... (AHEM) accent..." 😏 https://t.co/yLb5RmaK6h
@_denisesalcedo And they’re a legit couple too
@_denisesalcedo Damn, she went there
@_denisesalcedo The queen came to slay 😂😂
@_denisesalcedo Someone needs to tell Charlotte just because she’s married to a Latino, doesn’t make her Latina. Don’t work that way
@_denisesalcedo All I know is Rhea breaks Dom's back ... 👀👀👀
@_denisesalcedo free Andrade
@nodqdotcom Andrade back to WWE confirmed
@nodqdotcom WrestleMania main event worthy stuff, yeah?

Towards the end of the exchange, Dominik Mysterio and Charlotte Flair spoke about their fathers, with The Queen saying he respects her dad, unlike the Judgment Day member. Flair went to confront Dominik, but Ripley came out to save him.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair had a face-to-face standoff before Dominik Mysterio held The Eradicator back to end the segment.

Do you think Ripley will dethrone Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Let us know in the comments section below.

