"He needs to go back to WWE," "Colossal failure" - Fans devastated with 38-year-old AEW star's booking

Former WWE star Malakai Black has had a torrid run in AEW so far. He has not been able to reach the top as was the expectation when he was signed by Tony Khan.

The 38-year-old is currently the leader of The House of Black stable, which also consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.

Black was destined to reach the top when he was first signed in 2021, but his career has stagnated. He has since remained on the midcard, which is a disappointment given his talent.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to express their disappointment on Black's current run and have urged him to go back to WWE.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other users branded Malakai a 'colossal failure' and said that WWE was right to let him go in the first place.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Malakai Black himself might be aware of that fact, it will be interesting to see if he will push things from his end to go back to WWE.

WWE star Zelina Vega opens up about Malakai Black's return

Malakai Black’s wife Zelina Vega is an established star in WWE. She has been pushed as a singles star and has been featuring heavily with The LWO (Latino World Order).

She recently revealed whether she speaks with her husband about a return. She was giving an interview with Gorilla Position when she said:

“It’s not a conversation that happens, but I think it’s any time I can spend extra with my husband it always makes me a happy person. So, I mean, I gotta be, we’ve been trying to build our dream house for like three years, and we finally got to do that, so moving us two and our seven cats into that house recently, like in the last week or so has been crazy, so any moment I get to spend with him extra would be just perfect, so I would love to be working alongside him for sure.” [H/T Clutch Points]

If and when Malakai Black does make his return to the Stamford-based promotion, it will be interesting to see whom he will go after.

Do you think Malakai Black will return to World Wrestling Entertainment? Share your thoughts in the comments below