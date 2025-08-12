  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE RAW
  • "He needs to leave WWE," "Triple H has lost it" - Fans plead with former world champion to join AEW

"He needs to leave WWE," "Triple H has lost it" - Fans plead with former world champion to join AEW

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:46 GMT
Triple H serves as the CCO of WWE [Image from WWE
Triple H is the CCO of WWE [Image from WWE's YouTube channel]

Fans are asking a former world champion to join AEW after a major loss on WWE RAW. Many believe his talents are being wasted in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

A major tag team match took place on WWE RAW last night, as Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio teamed up with El Grande Americano to take on AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. After some back-and-forth action, the turning point arrived when "Dirty" Dom used Americano's steel plate to knock Styles out. Americano then swiftly pinned the former WWE Champion for the win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The finish of the match upset fans on X. They expressed disappointment over how AJ Styles was being treated in WWE, with many urging the former WWE Champion to leave the Triple H-led promotion.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad
"Please come to us [AEW] AJ you don't have much time," quipped another fan.
Ad
"Instead of having an all-time classic with the Billy GOAT, among others, he's getting beaten by an Obergrupenführer masked as a luchador," another fan wrote.
Ad

You can check out some more fan reactions on X below.

Fan reactions [Screengrabs taken from X]
Fan reactions [Screengrabs taken from X]

AJ Styles recently name-dropped several AEW stars

Last month, AJ Styles made a shocking appearance at TNA Slammiversary 2025. For those unaware, The Phenomenal One made his name in TNA and is considered a legend of the promotion. Styles showed up after the X-Division Title match concluded and congratulated Leon Slater for becoming the promotion's youngest X-Division Champion.

Ad

The 48-year-old then went on to discuss the lineage of the X-Division Title before naming his top rivals in TNA. Styles name-dropped Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, Jerry Lynn, and Christopher Daniels, all currently associated with AEW.

When I was in the X-Division, it was AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, The Amazing Red, Homicide, [and] Jerry Lynn. We were the foundation back then. But you, Leon, you are the future," Styles said. [1:23 - 2:02]
Ad

You can check out his TNA return here.

Given that WWE's current booking of Styles is suboptimal when compared to his legendary status, it will be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One jumps ship to AEW.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications