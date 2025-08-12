"He needs to leave WWE," "Triple H has lost it" - Fans plead with former world champion to join AEW

Fans are asking a former world champion to join AEW after a major loss on WWE RAW. Many believe his talents are being wasted in the Stamford-based promotion.A major tag team match took place on WWE RAW last night, as Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio teamed up with El Grande Americano to take on AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. After some back-and-forth action, the turning point arrived when &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom used Americano's steel plate to knock Styles out. Americano then swiftly pinned the former WWE Champion for the win.The finish of the match upset fans on X. They expressed disappointment over how AJ Styles was being treated in WWE, with many urging the former WWE Champion to leave the Triple H-led promotion.Solo @topSoloStanLINK@WrestleOps He needs to leave WWE. Triple H has lost it&quot;Please come to us [AEW] AJ you don't have much time,&quot; quipped another fan.bruhzoh @RealStarzohLINK@WrestleOps Please come to us AJ you don't have much time&quot;Instead of having an all-time classic with the Billy GOAT, among others, he's getting beaten by an Obergrupenführer masked as a luchador,&quot; another fan wrote.Knowledge God @KnowledgeGod9LINK@WrestleOps Instead of having an all time classic with the Billy GOAT, among others, hes getting beaten by an Obergrupenführer masked as a Luchador.You can check out some more fan reactions on X below.Fan reactions [Screengrabs taken from X]AJ Styles recently name-dropped several AEW starsLast month, AJ Styles made a shocking appearance at TNA Slammiversary 2025. For those unaware, The Phenomenal One made his name in TNA and is considered a legend of the promotion. Styles showed up after the X-Division Title match concluded and congratulated Leon Slater for becoming the promotion's youngest X-Division Champion.The 48-year-old then went on to discuss the lineage of the X-Division Title before naming his top rivals in TNA. Styles name-dropped Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, Jerry Lynn, and Christopher Daniels, all currently associated with AEW.When I was in the X-Division, it was AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, The Amazing Red, Homicide, [and] Jerry Lynn. We were the foundation back then. But you, Leon, you are the future,&quot; Styles said. [1:23 - 2:02]You can check out his TNA return here.Given that WWE's current booking of Styles is suboptimal when compared to his legendary status, it will be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One jumps ship to AEW.