“He needs to re-join WWE and replace Brock Lesnar” - Fans left stunned as AEW releases 6ft 4in star

A former AEW star, who is often dubbed the next Brock Lesnar, has been released by the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star being discussed is Parker Boudreaux.

Parker is a former WWE Superstar who performed on the NXT brand under the ring name Harland. He performed in the Stamford-based promotion from 2021 to 2022 before being released in April 2022.

Before signing with the Stamford-based company, the 6 foot 4 inches star was labeled the next big thing due to his looks. However, Harland went bald for his character in NXT, tarnishing his image as the next Brock Lesnar.

The 26-year-old star joined AEW in August 2022. During the initial stage, he teamed up with Ari Daivari to dominate the tag team division and also secured victories in singles matches. Parker recently made an appearance in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which raised the question of his status in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He recently cleared the air and stated that he was still with AEW.

Shockingly, reports of his release from the Tony Khan-led promotion surfaced along with a handful of other names.

Following Parker's AEW release, fans were quick to suggest the star to return to WWE.

It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old star indeed makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Jim Cornette slammed Parker Boudreaux's AEW segment

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette criticized Parker Boudreaux for his skills and stated that his awkward moves could be a reason for his release from WWE.

"So Parker [Boudreaux] comes from behind Keith Lee and spin him around and starts attacking him with some of the most awkward-looking sh*t that I have ever seen it's like he was a bucket of disconnected arms and legs just wailing away. Maybe this is why he got dropped at the Performance Center," Jim Cornette said.

As of now, no update on Parker's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide status has been provided. It will be interesting to see if he continues to pursue his career in that promotion.

