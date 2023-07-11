"He needs to retire," "It's embarrassing" - Fans are tired of 16-time WWE champion's AEW run

A portion of fans on social media have come to the conclusion that perhaps it is best that a legendary WWE Superstar hang up his boots after a fairly disappointing run in AEW.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Matt Hardy, who joined All Elite Wrestling in March 2020 under his 'Broken' gimmick. His debut was coupled with Brodie Lee's on what was the first episode of AEW Dynamite since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world.

Since his debut, Matt has portrayed a number of different characters. From the previously mentioned 'Broken' persona to his 'Big Money Matt' gimmick from his TNA days. However, for some people, the former WWE Superstar simply hasn't clicked in AEW the way fans wanted.

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic



Matt Hardy's AEW Run is a complete waste of time But lets just accept ,Matt Hardy's AEW Run is a complete waste of time But lets just accept ,Matt Hardy's AEW Run is a complete waste of time 😌 https://t.co/FZI9xzVDNc

This has prompted a number of fans to call for Matt Hardy's retirement, with a few even mocking the former WWE Superstar in saying that he should 'DELETE' his AEW career.

Matt Hardy is still going strong in All Elite Wrestling and has stated on many occasions that he and his brother Jeff Hardy want one more run as tag team champions before they do eventually call time on their careers.

Matt Hardy was recently eliminated from the AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament

The recent 'Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament' was not only designed to determine the next contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships but was also meant to throw up some teams that fans would have never seen before.

Some teams got lucky, with the likes of Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin having prior experience as a duo, as well as the Jericho Appreciation Society and, to a lesser extent, Swerve In Our Glory. But one person who didn't get lucky was Matt Hardy.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett are blind partners in the tag tourney.



"I hate Jeff Jarrett" - Matt Hardy Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett are blind partners in the tag tourney."I hate Jeff Jarrett" - Matt Hardy https://t.co/BMyssSHAtv

Matt was forced to team up with Jeff Jarrett, a man who he has had a very public beef with in the past, and it's safe to say that things didn't go well for the two men as they were eliminated by Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia.

Unfortunately for Matt, his brother Jeff Hardy wasn't eligible for the tournament due to the recent legal troubles that prevented him from entering Canada, where the majority of the tournament has taken place.

