"He needs to retire," "One last run" - WWE veteran's stunning return to AEW Dynamite leaves fans berserk on Twitter

Wrestling fans were thrilled to see the return of former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite. The episode saw a dramatic turn of events, with Ethan Page taking the ring and expressing his dissatisfaction.

Page revealed that Matt Hardy and Private Party would no longer be associated with the Firm if they won an upcoming match. The goal was to get away from Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway, but Big Bill and Lee Moriarty came in to destroy them.

However, things took a surprising turn when Jeff Hardy's music hit, and he emerged in the ring with a chair. The crowd erupted with excitement as Hardy delivered a Swanton Bomb on Lee Moriarty. Matt Hardy was elated to share the ring with his brother again.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about Jeff Hardy's comeback, while some expressed concern for his health.

Hardy has been absent from AEW since his arrest for DUI in June 2022. Tony Khan had suspended him until he completed his substance abuse treatment, which he did after a while.

Fran1432021 @fran14320211 @SeanRossSapp @TheBalorClubGuy Huge mistake. How long until he messes up again? I hope he doesn’t but cmon @SeanRossSapp @TheBalorClubGuy Huge mistake. How long until he messes up again? I hope he doesn’t but cmon

Overall, Jeff Hardy's return to AEW Dynamite created a buzz among wrestling enthusiasts, and his fans are excited to see what he brings to the table in the future.

