"He was never a draw," "That's on Tony Khan" - Fans are furious with former WWE Champion's AEW run

Tony Khan recently signed a former WWE Champion to All Elite Wrestling. The signing was major for the company however, the latter has failed to boost the company's ratings, as fans believe he was never a draw.

The star in question is none other than Adam Copeland (Edge), who left WWE after his contract expired. The Rated-R Superstar signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling and made his surprising AEW debut at the WrestleDream Pay-Per-View. He is currently in a feud with his best friend and the current TNT Champion Christain Cage.

On the most recent edition of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to take on The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) and Lance Archer in a six-man tag team match.

The ratings for this past week's Collision were posted on Twitter, claiming that Adam Copeland has lost his aura and is no longer a draw:

"Edge wrestled on #AEWCollision last Saturday and only 395k watched Its official. The guy is not a draw. Hes lost ANY aura or special vibe he had left Not even AEW fans cares about what hes doing or else they'd watch & tickets would sell Lets all admit it.. Edge is just a guy without Vince & the WWE machine supporting him Another legend EXPOSED!!!"

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reveals the advice he gave to Adam Copeland

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed the warning he gave to Adam Copeland about having ladder matches in All Elite Wrestling.

While speaking on the Gabby AF Show, Ric Flair revealed what he told Adam Copeland:

"I looked at him when I walked outta Gorilla, I told him [Adam Copeland], ‘No ladder matches.’ And I kept walking. Who has a ladder match at 57? Me," Flair said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Check out the video below:

Which superstars do you want to see Adam Copeland wrestle in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

