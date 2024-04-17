"He should have been the one to dethrone Roman" - Fans react as former WWE Champion confirms he may retire in 18 months

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been part of several fascinating feuds since adopting the Tribal Chief character in 2020. A former world champion who faced The Bloodline leader during his iconic Universal Title reign recently discussed his in-ring retirement. Wrestling Twitter has now reacted to his comments.

The name in question is Adam Copeland (fka Edge). He was among WWE's top names for years before his exit last year. Copeland faced Reigns at WrestleMania 37 and Money in the Bank 2021 but failed to defeat him on both occasions.

On Twitter, WrestlingWorldCC posted the AEW star's recent comments about his in-ring retirement. In an interview, The Rated-R Superstar said he would compete inside the ring for approximately 18 months before hanging up his wrestling boots.

"Adam Copeland tells Mostly Sports he has around a year and a half left in the ring," the tweet read.

Copeland's comments immediately drew reactions from Twitter users worldwide. One fan wrote it was time for the former WWE Champion to return to the global juggernaut. Meanwhile, a Twitter user wrote that The Rated-R Superstar should have dethroned Reigns as champion instead of Cody Rhodes.

Some fans mentioned that the former Edge had teased his retirement many times in the past. One Twitter user speculated that he could wrestle his final match at All In 2025.

Adam Copeland recently won the TNT Championship from Christian Cage in a stellar match. He has shown no signs of slowing down and will compete in a trios match at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2024.

Will Roman Reigns return to WWE as a babyface?

Roman Reigns reigned as champion for over 1300 days before losing his gold to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two. While fans were happy to see The American Nightmare finish his story, they were appreciative of the work Reigns put in during his history-making title run.

On the RAW after 'Mania, fans chanted, 'Thank you, Roman,' praising The Bloodline leader for delivering excellent performances over the past four years. This has led many to believe he might return as a babyface in the coming months.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa, alongside a debuting Tama Tonga, attacked Jimmy Uso and prevented Paul Heyman from contacting The Tribal Chief. The angle could lay the groundwork for Reigns' comeback as a babyface to kickstart a new chapter in the Bloodline civil war.

Reigns has become extremely popular over the past few years, and fans will be eagerly waiting for his return to the ring. It will be interesting to see if The Rock will play a part in the developing storyline.

What are your thoughts on Sikoa seemingly taking control of The Bloodline on SmackDown? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

