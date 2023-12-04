"He is one of the masked men," "Y'all messed up by leaving WWE" - Fans react after 16-time champion hints at AEW return

AEW star Adam Cole is out of in-ring action, but fans are waiting with bated breath for his return. One of Cole's greatest opponents has teased his return to the company while reflecting on his history with the former.

The name in question is 16-time champion Kyle O'Reilly. He recently responded to Adam Cole's latest message for him on Twitter. The Panama City Playboy mentioned how O'Reilly had given him some of the most physically challenging matches of his career. Cole also thanked his long-time ally for making him better as a performer.

In response to the post, the former Undisputed Era member expressed his desire to share the ring with Cole again.

"It’s been an honor to make magic with you. Can’t wait to do it again someday sooner than later @AdamColePro Thanks for being my friend.. and greatest opponent," wrote Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly has been out of action since 2022 due to a neck fusion surgery. In his absence, Cole has formed an alliance with AEW World Champion MJF. The ROH World Tag Team Champions are currently involved in a program featuring a group of masked assailants.

Fans quickly reacted to the exchange between Cole and O'Reilly on Twitter. Some users pointed out that the former champion could be The Devil targeting stars in AEW.

Check out some reactions below:

Adam Cole and O'Reilly share a storied history dating back to their time in ROH. In WWE, they combined forces with Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong in the Undisputed Era stable. They later formed the Undisputed Elite faction in AEW.

Cole is also out of action due to an ankle injury. It will be interesting to see if he will share the ring with his former stablemate upon his comeback.

Some fans believe a female wrestler could be The Devil in AEW

The Devil is turning out to be one of the most mysterious characters in AEW. Fans, of course, have several theories about the identity of the masked attacker.

Britt Baker recently made the devil sign while performing in a promotional video, Paint the Town Red. This led many to believe she could be behind the disguise. However, the former Women's World Champion later claimed she wasn't the mystery assailant.

It will be interesting to see what's next in this compelling angle. Will The Devil reveal their identity in the weeks leading up to Worlds End 2023? Only time will tell.

