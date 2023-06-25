"He was on the phone with Hunter", "Spotted in Stamford" - Twitter goes wild amidst undefeated AEW star's absence

AEW star Hook has been on an incredible streak as of late. On record, he has not lost a single match since stepping foot on the promotion and is the current FTW Champion. As of late, he has been seen tagging with the likes of the Hardy Boyz and Jungle Boy.

Recently, there have been strong reports that other promotions are interested in Hook. WWE, specifically Triple H has been said to be highly interested in the superstar. This does not come as a surprise, considering just how well the superstar has been doing as of late.

Despite usually tagging alongside him as of recently, the FTW Champion was absent from ringside for the match between Jungle Boy and Douki of Just 5 Guys. His father Taz, addressed the matter, saying he received some texts but is also in the dark regarding Hook not showing up at Rampage. Fans have begun to speculate he could have had another agenda scheduled.

Several fans have mentioned that Hook could be with WWE, who has been highly speculated to be going after the AEW Superstar. Or he could at least be talking to Triple H for the same reason.

m_barr84 @MiguelBarr84 @OfficialTAZ He was on the phone with Hunter @OfficialTAZ He was on the phone with Hunter 👀

On the other hand, some fans have simply said that he could just be eating chips, something associated with Hook's character as a very nonchalant person.

Clipsee 🏳️‍🌈 @ocean__blvd @OfficialTAZ My favorite champion HOOK deserves an off day to just eat chips love and appreciate him always! @OfficialTAZ My favorite champion HOOK deserves an off day to just eat chips love and appreciate him always!

AEW Superstar Hook is a superstar that is on a hot streak. He is the current FTW Champion and has been on a long winning streak as of late. The second-generation superstar has also drawn the attention of people outside the promotion.

According to BWE (h/t Wrestling Headlines), a private insider Twitter account, has posted a report saying WWE officials including Triple H wish to sign the AEW Superstar. His father, former WWE Superstar Taz also reportedly wanted his son to sign with the Stamford-based promotion as well.

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



Read more down below. WWE are reportedly interested in signing AEW star HOOK. According to Better Wrestling Experience, HOOK has high-ranking admirers in WWE with Triple H and Shawn Michaels being named. Alongside this, Taz reportedly wants to see his son in WWE.Read more down below. WWE are reportedly interested in signing AEW star HOOK. According to Better Wrestling Experience, HOOK has high-ranking admirers in WWE with Triple H and Shawn Michaels being named. Alongside this, Taz reportedly wants to see his son in WWE.Read more down below.👇 https://t.co/3k58m9jaPU

With Hook being linked to WWE, in the case that this becomes a reality, another young second-generation talent with immense talent will be given an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

How do you feel about Hook possibly heading to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

