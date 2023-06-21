"He has potential?", "Total gamechanger!" - Fans react to the idea of a 'not very popular' WWE star potentially joining AEW

A WWE Superstar who is reportedly "not very popular" with some of the company higher-ups could be on his way out the door. Fans have shared their reactions to the idea of the star in question joining AEW.

Recently, reports surfaced of Top Dolla having some sort of backstage heat, hence his constant on-screen burials. The Hit Row member became the butt of Michael Cole's jokes following his failed attempted Tope Con Hilo during the early stages of his main roster run.

"Flop Dolla" has since been used mainly as enhancement talent with little screen time. This has led some fans to suggest he would be better off joining AEW.

Other users have given a mixed reaction to the thought of Top Dolla joining Tony Khan's promotion. Some are excited to see the WWE star explore new opportunities, while others would prefer not to see him on AEW programming.

Despite the speculation and rumors, Top Dolla remains part of the WWE roster for the time being. Only time will tell what the future holds for the "unpopular" star.

WWE's Top Dolla is facing 'the burial of all burials'

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently broke the news of Top Dolla's apparent falling out with WWE's creative team.

The veteran journalist added that his backstage issues were apparent from his on-screen presentation:

"Yeah, well, I mean the whole thing is that he [Top Dolla] is not very popular with some people, and when I watched the way they did that finish, it’s like 'man, whatever you said, you’ve got some enemies on the creative team.' Because this was the burial of all burials," said Meltzer. [H/T: RingSidenews]

Top Dolla is not the first star to be on the receiving end of a classic WWE burial. Throughout much of Vince McMahon's reign as the company's chairman, he is known to have held back promising talents and prevented them from reaching new heights.

Zack Ryder's case is a well-known example of this. The performer, now known as Matt Cardona, used his YouTube platform to make himself incredibly over with the audience but was never granted an on-screen role that adequately fit his popularity. Several names have testified to this being because of Vince McMahon's resistance.

Whether Top Dolla is destined to go down the Zack Ryder route remains to be seen. However, all indications suggest that the Hit Row member's future in the promotion is not looking bright.

