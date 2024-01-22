"He punches worse than a girl" - Jim Cornette blasts WWE legend’s son’s in-ring ability 

Jim Cornette recently discussed a WWE legend's son's wrestling abilities. Taz's son, Hook, is getting much attention from fans and experts following a major bout. Meanwhile, Cornette doesn't seem impressed by the 24-year-old.

Hook is the current FTW Champion. He faced the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on the January 19, 2024, episode of Dynamite. Despite his best efforts, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil failed to capture the title.

On a recent edition of the Drive Thru podcast, Cornette reviewed the abovementioned title contest and criticized certain aspects of Hook's in-ring work:

“Hook got up after the Muscle Buster and hit the ropes and took Joe down with a flying clothesline and another one and a third and threw rotten punches. [The] kid’s got great Judo. If he can't punch any better than that, he needs not to punch. He punches worse than a girl. What the f**k. Work on it or take it out, young man,” he said. [4:30 - 4:52]

Jim Cornette lashes out at Tony Khan for booking Samoa Joe vs. Hook

Samoa Joe has traveled the world and is among AEW's most experienced names. Hook, on the other hand, is relatively new to the industry and has much to learn. Hence, many fans were displeased when Tony Khan booked them in a title match.

On the same podcast episode, Jim Cornette disapproved of the idea and slammed Tony Khan for pitting the two wrestlers against each other.

“Tony's number appeals to Tony. Everybody else thinks they’re gaga because it’s bulls**t, and visually, it was hard to take, but with how both of them have been presented, this wasn’t the Ricky Steamboat coming out of nowhere. Having been a preliminary guy and suddenly boom, you know this was random and done because Tony was mad at being brow-beaten on Twitter.” [1:10 - 1:40]

Many wrestling fans criticized the match on social media. Meanwhile, others praised the up-and-coming star for delivering a stellar performance against a veteran like Joe.

