“He quit on WWE,” ”He wasn’t needed for the story” - Fans glad Triple H didn’t reach out to AEW star about possible return

The WWE Universe is glad that WWE CCO Triple H didn't reach out to a top AEW star about a possible return. The star in question here is Jon Moxley.

The main event match of WrestleMania XL Night 2 between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had a lot of outside interference. One of the superstars who interrupted the bout was Seth Rollins.

The Sheild music hit, and The Visionary made an appearance but was taken down by The Tribal Chief immediately. The wrestling fans wondered if Jon Moxley (fka Deam Ambrose, the third member of The Shield) would also show up, and shock the world. But that didn't happen.

Later, AEW CEO Tony Khan, in an interview with ComicBook, disclosed that WWE and Triple H never reached out to him and asked for Jon Moxley to make an appearance at this year's WrestleMania.

When fans found out about this, they were happy that Hunter didn't ask for Moxley to be a part of 'Mania 40, as they believed he wasn't relevant to the storyline.

"He quit on WWE…" one fan posted.

"He wasn’t needed for the story," wrote another.

"As if Tony Khan would've ever allowed that," this fan wrote.

"Why would anyone think Ambrose belonged in that storyline?" asked a fan.

However, some fans did not oppose the idea of seeing Dean Ambrose back in WWE.

"Honestly I would have killed for that. But I can understand if not," wrote one fan.

"I wonder if Michael cole was thinking that when he heard the Shield theme song ? Haha i was," posted another.

"Damn shame... that would have been one hell of a moment," posted this fan.

"I wish they did. That would have been really cool," wrote this fan.

When The Shield's music hit, every single fan in Lincoln Field erupted, and nobody knew what would happen next. It was one of the most shocking moments of the night, and The Shield saga came full circle when Reigns hit Rollins with a steel chair to the back, the same way The Architect hit The Big Dog in 2014.

Triple H calls Samantha Irvin a star

This year's WrestleMania was a success, and Triple H praised many superstars for their brilliant performances at the event. One such underrated star was Samatha Irvin, who announced every WrestleMania XL match.

Samantha has been getting very over and fans love her. Even the WWE COO claimed that she was a star. Following an appraisal from Michael Buffer, The Game talked highly of the 35-year-old star on X.

"If you didn't already know that @SamanthaTheBomb is a star - here's your proof. Samantha is @WWE's @Michael_Buffer," wrote Triple H.

Samantha became a part of WWE in 2021. She started her work as a ring announcer for WWE's developmental brand, NXT. Over the past few years, she has worked her way up to the top and has become one of the best ring announcers in the business.

