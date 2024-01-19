“He really should’ve gone to WWE,” “Bro got demoted to ROH?” - Fans devastated with top AEW star’s booking

A current AEW star, brought into the company as one of the top attractions, recently found himself in the midcard, leading to mixed reactions from fans.

Jay White became an official member of the All Elite roster in April 2023. At the time, fans thought White would become a marquee attraction for Tony Khan's company.

His star power was on display at Full Gear 2023, where White challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship. However, since then, he formed an alliance with The Gunns to form the Bullet Club Gold and became involved in the mid-card picture.

The trio picked up a huge win during the latest edition of Dynamite, where they defeated The Mogul Embassy to become the new ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions. However, this garnered a plethora of mixed reactions from the fans regarding Jay White.

While many believed that he had been relegated from the main event scene to competing in All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, others thought that it could be a different chapter in the highly accomplished career of Jay White.

Jay White was reportedly not happy with his AEW Full Gear booking

As mentioned, AEW Full Gear was the last time when Jay White was in the main event scene in the promotion. MJF handed White his first pinfall loss in the company at the show.

While the bout garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics alike, the Switchblade himself was reportedly not happy with the build-up and the match at Full Gear.

"Jay White wasn’t thrilled, based on what I’ve been told, how things went with the build and the match against MJF, so he might be motivated to shine in this tournament. He’s still among the top choices for Tony Khan to build around as a top-top star in his company for years to come. A win here, with a series of standout matches, would elevate him in the AEW universe closer to how his New Japan fans viewed him."

With Jay White now holding championship gold, it will be interesting to see if he and the Bullet Club Gold could elevate the ROH programming and the titles with their reign.

