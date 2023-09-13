"He returns at Survivor Series in Chicago" - Fans react to the possibility of CM Punk's WWE return after Nick Khan's comments

After his release from AEW, CM Punk has now become a free agent. The star has been the subject of a lot of speculation as far as his future is concerned. Fans recently took to social media to react to WWE CEO Nick Khan commenting on whether Punk will ever return to the promotion.

WWE CEO Nick Khan was recently interviewed by ESPN and was asked to comment on a possible CM Punk return to the company. He did not answer yes or no, but just simply showed his appreciation for the star.

Expand Tweet

Several fans jumped in at the chance of the return happening. Khan did not deny anything, seemingly leaving the door open for a possible Punk return. Some fans gave ideas of his return being at Survivor Series in Chicago or even at WrestleMania 40. One fan even said not to be surprised in case this actually comes true.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others simply interpreted his words as politely and indirectly denying CM Punk heading back to WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jeff Jarrett says only Tony Khan and CM Punk know the truth of the altercation at All In

In the wake of Punk's firing, several narratives emerged on what transpired during the All In backstage between Punk, Jack Perry, and Tony Khan. Despite several wrestlers giving their take on the matter, AEW star Jeff Jarrett refused to comment.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett mentioned that he did not want to give his take on the situation as, according to him, only two people have all the facts on what really happened that night at All In, mentioning Tony Khan and Punk.

"I really believe this. There's only two people in the world that have full contexts. And I think some people would say, 'Well, I knew this or I knew that or I knew this.' Well, you may, but you don't know what Tony knows and you don't know what Phil [CM Punk] knows. You just don't. Nobody does but them two." [H/T WrestlingINC]

It has been one and a half weeks since the former AEW World Champion was dismissed from the promotion, and there continues to be no exact information on what his next move is. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Punk as rumors continue to swirl.

What do you think is next for CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.