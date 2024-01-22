“He’s asking HHH for a way back ASAP” - Fans think WWE legend has been a complete flop in AEW

AEW has several wrestlers who had iconic runs in other wrestling franchises, including WWE. In some cases, those runs are still fresh in the audience's mind and the Jacksonville-based company's booking has to be such that it makes fans forget about the wrestler's persona from his previous promtions.

One such wrestler is Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, who made his debut in the Jacksonville-based company last year at WrestleDream and has since been in a feud with Christian Cage, one that also includes the legendary Sting.

When a not-very-complimentary-still of Copeland from the programming made its way online, fans were quick to react. The image had the former WWE World Tag Team Champion wearing aviator sunglasses, and his look was very different from how he's generally seen in the ring.

"Edge on AEW has been a Complete Flop....," the post stated

Copeland was one of the biggest bookings for AEW this past year and fans were looking ahead to some more intense matches featuring the Rated R Superstar in the Jacksonville-based company. After all, his former tag-team partner Christian is already having a decent run in the Jacksonville-based company.

AEW has been criticized for its booking earlier

Tony Khan is combatting several aspects, and one of them is the fact that the veterans of the business don't like how he runs the business, or how he books matches.

From the safety aspects of the matches to the booking, Khan and company have faced flak from Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette. Fans are also wondering what plans the Jacksonville-based company has for the former WWE Champion, now that the Vigilante is up for his retirement match and it was during one of that latter's promos that Edge debuted in Tony Khan's company.

What do you think? Will Edge redeem his legacy? Tell us in the comment section below.

