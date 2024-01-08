"He’s not beating The Tribal Chief" - Fans threaten to take a drastic step if The Rock dethrones Roman Reigns

The Rock's electrifying return on Monday Night RAW: Day 1 shook fans worldwide. During his promo, the People's Champion called out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since his return, fans have been speculating whether The Brahma Bull will challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania this year. The mere possibility of a part-timer once again becoming the face of the company, stepping over the efforts of stars like Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, has seemingly irked fans.

A Twitter user recently talked about the possibility of The Rock winning the title.

However, another user immediately denied that thought.

"I would turn into an AEW drone unfortunately," wrote the user.

AEW star Ricky Starks reveals how he feels being compared to The Rock

Since his debut in AEW, The Absolute One has been compared to The People's Champion due to Stark's mic skills and personality.

Recently, the 33-year-old star discussed how he feels when fans compare him to the Hollywood star.

“Well, the only thing that bothers me is when people try to say that I’m actually actively copying Rock with the way I dress and all. I’ve never studied Rock’s promos to do exactly how he does. Everything I do, it comes from my head. It comes from how I feel and how I want to look. So when I hear people say that and discredit my originality, it does bother me a bit. If you want to see who is stealing Rock, maybe we should look at some other promotions and go from there. Because I have never sat up here and tried to basically bite off Rock’s style of anything," said Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks, along with Big Bill, have been the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions for over two months now.

Do you think the Rock will defeat Roman Reigns to sit at the Head of the Table? Let us know in the comments section below.

