"He's bout to cry after that," "He might fear for his life" - Fans brutally roast Tony Khan after he gets booed at AEW Grand Slam 2025

AEW CEO Tony Khan has led All Elite Wrestling to massive heights. However, the fans don't shy away from showing how they really feel about him. At the recent Grand Slam taping in Australia, the fans booed Tony Khan, which has led to some interesting reactions on social media.

All Elite Wrestling presented Grand Slam from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia. Before the show, Tony Khan was out to announce that AEW will be returning to Australia for more shows in the future. However, Khan recieved massive boos from the audience.

On X (fka Twitter), a fan posted the clip of Tony Khan getting booed by the Brisbane crowd at Grand Slam.

The fans hilariously claimed that Tony Khan might fear for his life after the negative reaction. Another fan also claimed that Khan would start crying due to the heat.

The fans kept reacting to the clip stating that fans should keep booing Tony Khan so he fixes up the All Elite Wrestling product for the better.

"He ripped a bunch of people off and then bragged about the gate," a fan tweeted.

"Bout damn time and hope it keeps going on until he gets head straight that drastic changes need to be made for the better," a fan claimed.

"Haha up us AUSSIES!! Greatest fans in the planet know what’s up," another fan tweeted.

Konnan shares major problems with Tony Khan's AEW

Tony Khan has been getting criticism for his booking over the past few years, but he has remained focused on giving a better product to the fans. WCW veteran Konnan has explained the major problem with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that the All Elite Wrestling product will take some time to get back on track as they have been stale for a long time. He advised Tony Khan to put the big names in main event of the shows.

"Here's the problem bro... when you are cold it takes time for people to figure whether you are good or not, it doesn't happen from one week to another, like if you have eight... bad shows in a row, one of them is good that's not enough, right? So you gotta make cold sell changes, the product is cold, they have no buzz and I have said this a million times, the main event has to be main event names." [From 02:40 to 03:03]

We will have to wait and see what storylines Tony Khan plans to present on AEW television in the upcoming months.

