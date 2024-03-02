"He's a bullsh*****" - Popular AEW star and Chris Jericho apparently don't like each other

Popular AEW star confirms he has a real-life beef with Chris Jericho. The star discussed here is Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King feuded with Jericho in 2022. The two were featured in a couple of matches, the most famous ones being at Revolution 2022 and AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2022. While the two were bitter enemies on-screen, the reality was not much different from their onscreen storyline.

In a recent shoot interview with Inside The Ropes, Kingston disclosed that he and Jericho both share mutual dislike:

“We don't like each other. Me and Chris. Chris looks at me as somebody… he'll say he doesn't, but come on, I know him. He's a bullsh***. He looks at me as a guy who shouldn't be in AEW, who was just an indie guy who's… he thought I was a stand for all the Japanese stuff, New Japan, All Japan, FMW back in the day, even a promotion he worked for before and so many others.”

He added:

“I looked at Chris Jericho as just another old-school guy that AEW was fighting against, that AEW, when it started, wasn't supposed to have. Old-school guys who want to hold on to something that's already gone or hold on to something that they should be sharing with the younger guys to make the business better. That was really the crux of it all. ‘No, we don't like each other’ and that's what made that better because there were some serious shots in there. He black and blued my eye. I dropped him on his head. There was no mistake in that there was some reality to it.” [25:58 - 27:38]

Tony Khan adds Chris Jericho to the AEW Revolution match card

Tony Khan recently made an announcement where he revealed that the Meat Madness match will not take place at Revolution as multiple wrestlers slated for the match are either injured or not cleared by the doctors to compete.

But he added another match All-Star Scramble Match to Sunday’s PPV, which will feature eight stars. Chris Jericho is one of them. Brian Cage, FTW Champion Hook, Lance Archer, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs are the other five contenders. Two spots are yet to be filled.

