"He's coming to AEW!!!!" - Fans erupt with predictions ahead of Tony Khan's big announcement on Dynamite

A few hours ago, AEW President Tony Khan announced that he would be appearing on Dynamite tomorrow, and that he would have an announcement to make. Fans have started making predictions on what this could be since then.

Last week, Khan had a "gift for Sting," and announced that he would be on Dynamite to unveil this. This turned out to be WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, something not many expected. With a week between the announcements, it will be interesting to see what will be unveiled this time around.

The AEW President revealed on Twitter that he had an announcement for fans worldwide which he'll make during Dynamite. Fans have since had various reactions and speculations on what this could be.

Many fans were not amused at another abrupt announcement, as they felt that his "important announcements" were getting far too frequent. Some fans however seemed to be keeping an open mind heading into Dynamite.

Some fans speculated what this could be, with one guessing it could be AEW moving to three hours. Others predicted that it could be the debut of Ryback, or the return of CM Punk.

One fan even claimed that this could be the appearance of WWE icon Hulk Hogan. Considering how last week Ric Flair made an appearance to reunite with Sting, this could be done as well as part of the retirement tour for The Stinger.

What else should fans look forward to this week on AEW Dynamite?

Aside from Tony Khan's 'important announcement,' there were a lot of other previously announced matches that are worth looking forward to.

For the third straight show, Hikaru Shida will defend her AEW Women's Title against Willow Nightingale. Two storylines may intertwine during this match: Toni Storm's latest appearances after Shida's matches, and the interesting corruption angle seen between Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Skye Blue.

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will team up once more to take on ex-JAS members Matt Mennard and Angelo Parker. This would be the first time Jericho shares a ring with them, since his former faction turned away from him.

Claudio Castagnoli will also get the chance to get his revenge on Orange Cassidy when he challenges him for his International Championship.

AEW World Champion MJF finally gets his hands on Bullet Club Gold as a whole in a legal match, which he was very much looking forward to. But he still has to choose the three other members of his team. This may boil down to The Acclaimed or The Kingdom. He may even decide to choose a third party instead.

With a little more than just two weeks till Full Gear, it will be interesting to see which other matches get added to what looks to be another stacked match card.

What match or segment are you looking forward to the most for tomorrow's episode of Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

