"He's coming back to replace Roman" - WWE Universe confident Seth Rollins dropped a potential hint at 45-year-old legend's return

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins possibly dropped a teaser, and the fans believe it is about a former WWE Champion's return.

The 45-year-old legend in question is none other than CM Punk. Punk continues to be the talk of the town, even amid his absence from the pro wrestling scene. He was last seen wrestling against Samoa Joe in the opening match of the AEW All In event inside Wembley Stadium in front of a huge crowd.

Prior to that, Punk allegedly had a backstage altercation with Jack Perry after he took a shot at him on live TV. The Second City Saint also reportedly lunged at his boss, Tony Khan, and things eventually turned ugly. Later, Tony Khan announced in front of a hostile Chicago crowd that Punk had been fired from AEW with cause following an investigation.

Nevertheless, following Punk's AEW exit, he is heavily rumored to return to WWE after nearly a decade. The fans on the internet have been claiming that the Best in the World will return to the Stamford-based promotion at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event in his hometown of Chicago later this month.

Moreover, WWE Superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins are also fueling fire to the rumors by allegedly giving CM Punk references through his famous dialogues and his 'GTS' finisher as well. Furthermore, USA Network also teased Punk's return by referencing him multiple times on social media.

Meanwhile, the IWC has paid attention to a viral video in which Seth Rollins is seen drinking the 'Pepsi' cold drink and also praising the beverage. For those unaware, Punk has a Pepsi logo tattooed on his shoulder that depicts his Straight Edge belief. He is also called "Pepsi Phil" by the fans.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, wrestling fans on Twitter have taken notice of the viral Rollins video drinking Pepsi and are already jumping to conclusions. Here is how fans reacted to the clip citing a CM Punk reference:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CM Punk commented on a possible WWE return

While talking to 670 The Score recently, CM Punk was asked about a WWE return at Survivor Series in Chicago.

Here is what he replied:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather." [H/T WhatCulture]

Expand Tweet

The Second City Saint also revealed that his dog, Larry, is injured, and he has been taking care of him. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if CM Punk returns to WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

Do you think CM Punk will make his return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think