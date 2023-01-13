"He’s coming back" - Wrestling fans convinced about 6-time WWE World Champion's return to Tony Khan's AEW following recent jibe

The Twitterverse is seemingly anticipating the return of a former WWE Champion to AEW soon, given recent developments.

Not long ago, AEW World Champion MJF posted a picture of himself on Instagram showcasing two accolades he had received from Pro Wrestling Illustrated. One of the two awards was for the 'Best Feud of 2022,' in which the Salt of the Earth went up against CM Punk. In the photo, Punk's name was taped over as a shot at the Second City Saint.

This prompted Punk to post a scathing reply, taking a shot at the Jacksonville-based Promotion's ratings. While it is unclear if the jibe was sincere or just banter, many fans believe that this may indicate that Punk is setting up his return to AEW. However, many fans are seemingly happy without the Second City Saint in the Promotion. Here are some of the reactions to the response:

Jaime Ramos @FCJaime02 @WrestlingNewsCo He's got a good argument. Punk alone was a bigger draw for the company than the EVPs. @WrestlingNewsCo He's got a good argument. Punk alone was a bigger draw for the company than the EVPs.

Nick Barrera @nickb492 @WrestlingNewsCo AEW were ranked third yesterday only behind the NBA. Really like and want to see Punk back but that doesn't make sense. @WrestlingNewsCo AEW were ranked third yesterday only behind the NBA. Really like and want to see Punk back but that doesn't make sense.

Jordan @ElSoniado



Let’s not pretend the rating were any different when he was around…!! @WrestlingNewsCo Whooooooooff but…Let’s not pretend the rating were any different when he was around…!! @WrestlingNewsCo Whooooooooff but…Let’s not pretend the rating were any different when he was around…!! https://t.co/Yye4VvafHI

Will @Wi11ybobs @WrestlingNewsCo He probably got injured tying that post @WrestlingNewsCo He probably got injured tying that post 😁

Mud @MurderofCrowsAD @WrestlingNewsCo Punk acts like the ratings were any different when he was there @WrestlingNewsCo Punk acts like the ratings were any different when he was there 😂

Only time will tell whether CM Punk will legitimately return to the Promotion in the future.

Konnan believes the former WWE Champion should not be brought back to AEW

While some fans want to see CM Punk back on Tony Khan's roster, wrestling veteran Konnan believes it to be a bad idea.

Although Punk has a considerable fanbase and star power, Konnan believes that the pros of bringing him back outweigh the cons. In an episode of Keepin' it 100, the veteran succinctly explained his perspective on the matter.

"Well he [CM Punk] was their biggest star. But he's not an easy guy to deal with so you gotta... At what time do you cut bait? Because I've had, we've had that in WCW where you're like, Okay this guy is talented but he's always showing up late or he's always showing f*cked up or he doesn't want to do jobs. And there comes a point where you've got to draw the line," said the WCW legend. [2:59 - 3:22]

As of now, Punk is still recovering from an injury he sustained last year at All Out. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

