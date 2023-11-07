"He's coming for sure," "All the clues point to Punk" - Fans erupt after CM Punk chants break out during top WWE RAW star's match

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is once again making the headlines as his name was chanted by the fans during Monday Night RAW this week amid the rumors of his return to the Stamford-based promotion, and the fans are ready to see the former WWE Champion make a return to the squared circle.

Ever since he got fired from AEW with cause a few months ago, CM Punk has been making the wrestling headlines almost every day, even in his absence. On top of that, the Second City Saint is also rumored to make his WWE return after nearly a decade at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in his hometown of Chicago.

Over the past several weeks, WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura have seemingly referenced Punk by using his famous dialogues and also his finisher, GTS. Punk's name also got chanted at the recent Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, and the fans on the internet have been losing their minds.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the crowd once again broke out chanting the name of the Best in the World. The chants broke out during the match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa, where Michael Cole even tried to downplay the chants while on the commentary.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the Punk chants going stronger just three weeks before his rumored return at Survivor Series in Chicago could be a sign of surprising things to come. Fans on the internet also took notice of the chants, and they erupted with the excitement of Punk's potential return.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What did CM Punk say when asked about a WWE return at Survivor Series 2023?

Amid the rumors of his WWE return, CM Punk recently spoke to 670 The Score, and he was asked whether he was going to show up at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago.

Here is what Punk answered:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him," CM Punk said. [H/T Whatculture]

Expand Tweet

Considering the statement, the Second City Saint did not completely reject the idea of a possible return, and anything can happen at Survivor Series 2023. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if Punk's return actually ends up happening this month in Chicago.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here