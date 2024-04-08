“He’s coming out tonight to help” - WWE Universe claims Cody Rhodes has brought back up for his WrestleMania XL match

Cody Rhodes’ fans went berserk after an AEW star was spotted in the arena where WrestleMania 40 is being held and said that he would be finishing his story. This star could be the equalizer that Cody needs to beat Roman.

The star in question is none other than his brother, Dustin Rhodes. Dustin was spotted in a picture posted by the wife of the late Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber. The older Rhodes brother was discreet in his appearance, trying to keep a low profile.

As usual, the fans took to Twitter to post their theories about his appearance. Some said that he would finally help Cody Rhodes finish the story. Some said that Solo Sikoa would now be scared to get involved in the match, thanks to Dustin.

Dustin, to his credit, has been consistent over the last few weeks in engaging with the fans and suggesting that he will show up at WrestleMania 40 to help his brother out. It will be interesting to see if he can actually pull it off.

CM Punk has his say on whether Cody Rhodes will defeat Roman Reigns or not

CM Punk, who is known to be a controversial voice in the world of wrestling, has given his opinion on whether Cody Rhodes will be able to get the better of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Second City Saint was speaking on the Countdown to WrestleMania XL pre-show when he was asked about Cody’s chances. Punk was not so optimistic and said that Cody’s chances were slim.

"If he's got a chance, it's a slim one," Punk said. "I hope he got bullets in the chamber. I hope he comes double barrels loaded. I don't know what he's gonna have to do to pull this out. I just know it's gonna have to be huge."

Those chances have become even slimmer after Cody and Rollins were beaten by the Rock and Roman on Night 1 in their tag team match. That means that tonight’s match will be Bloodline Rules, and anything could happen.

