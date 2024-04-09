“He’s definitely signing,” “HE’S COMING TO RAW” - WWE Universe thinks Cody Rhodes teased blockbuster arrival of AEW star

Fans have been in a frenzy since Cody Rhodes called out an AEW star. The name being referenced is MJF.

The Salt of the Earth has been one of the top stars of AEW over the last few years. As one of the company's "Four Pillars," he is a pivotal cornerstone of All Elite Wrestling. He has hinted at starting a bidding war between WWE and AEW multiple times after his contract expires in 2024.

The former AEW World Champion's last appearance took place at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023. Since then, he has been on a hiatus to nurse multiple injuries. In addition, his profile from AEW's official roster page recently disappeared, igniting rumors of his departure.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare finally finished his story at WrestleMania after he defeated Roman Reigns in an outstanding match. Earlier today, he was being interviewed on The Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, Cody gave a shout-out to MJF.

"You know, you gotta stand by your guy, you know what I'm saying. You gotta stand by your boy. MJF's my boy. Shoutout to MJF," said Cody Rhodes.

Since then, fans have been wanting MJF to join WWE as he has been Cody Rhodes' good friend in real life. Many also suggested that he may show on today's RAW after WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes praises Roman Reigns' title run

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of last night's WrestleMania XL, ending The Tribal Chief's dominant 1,316-day reign.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The American Nightmare applauded Roman Reigns and said that he was an "exceptional champion."

"I don't agree with how Roman [Reigns] was champion. We go about how we operate in the ring completely differently. But still, I said this last night at the Press Conference and really mean it. I'm proud that I beat him at his best, and I hope that I can be half the champion that Roman Reigns was. He was an exceptional champion for WWE. [He] did a lot of great things," he said.

It will be interesting to see who Cody's first challenger will be after his massive victory at WrestleMania XL.

