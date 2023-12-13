"He’s entrant #30," "Tony Khan suing for tampering" - Fans erupt after John Cena seemingly posts about top AEW star

16-time world champion John Cena seemingly referenced a top AEW star on his social media account. This has led fans to immediately speculate that he could be recruiting him. The star in question would be MJF.

Cena and the AEW World Champion were both in attendance for the premiere of Iron Claw, a film about wrestling, which Friedman is a part of. Other stars, including CJ Perry, Liv Morgan, and Baron Corbin, attended the event.

Less than a day later, John Cena posted another cryptic post on his Instagram account. His profile has always had cryptic posts, but it was seemingly about MJF this time. He posted a picture resembling the patterns on Friedman's scarf, immediately sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans immediately understood this to be a reference to the AEW World Champion. This led them to assume that Cena could be recruiting him to WWE. Some fans joked that Tony Khan and AEW may sue Cena for tampering.

A fan suggested that Friedman could make his WWE debut as the final entrant at the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Another fan, on the other hand, had a unique idea, which would be the opposite, and The Greatest of All Time could appear at All In next year.

Fans' Reactions to the cryptic post

Photos of John Cena and MJF during the Iron Claw premiere surface online

Last night was the premiere of Iron Claw by A24 Productions, a film about professional wrestling. Many stars in the industry were in attendance.

John Cena was present as a guest during the premiere. MJF, on the other hand, had a role in the movie, both in producing and on-screen. The two were spotted sharing a photo, which went viral on the internet.

At this point, MJF is one of the top stars in professional wrestling, but with his contract up in the air by 2024, it will be interesting to see whether he stays loyal to AEW or could shock the world by jumping ship to WWE.

Who do you think wins the bidding war for him? Let us know in the comments section below.

