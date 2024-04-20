"He’s going to AEW," "Join Tony Khan" - Fans react after WWE shockingly releases 4-time champion during SmackDown

Earlier tonight, an out-of-nowhere release occurred during this week's episode of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown. This saw multi-time champion Jinder Mahal suddenly departing the company. Fans have now reacted to the news and some believe Mahal could head to AEW next.

The Modern Day Maharaja has not had the best run on the promotion recently, but in the limited time that he has been in the ring, he has shared this with the likes of The Rock and Seth Rollins. He has a great resumé, having been the WWE Champion and the United States Champion.

Several sources have confirmed that the promotion indeed released Jinder Mahal, who will become a free agent in 90 days.

Fans have reacted to the news and immediately linked him to a move to AEW. He would not be the first, as several of the Stamford-based promotion's releases have been linked to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"Did WWE hinder the Jinder?" a fan tweeted.

"Join Tony Khan," one fan suggested.

"He’s going to AEW," another claimed.

Other fans have already considered his AEW booking and unanimously believe that his first match should be against FTW Champion Hook. A few months ago, Mahal got into a minor dispute with Tony Khan online and also took a shot at the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

Some other match stipulations include a Punjabi Prison match against Satnam Singh at All In, the man who stands as the muscle of Jeff Jarrett's crew.

"Tony Khan could do the funniest thing in 90 days," a fan hilariously commented.

"Jinder Mahal v. Satnam Singh Punjabi Prison match at All In," one fan suggested.

What did Jinder Mahal tweet out ahead before his WWE release was announced?

Before the official reports came in about his release from the promotion, many were prompted to check on the news due to a tweet from Jinder Mahal, which hinted that he had left the company and become a free agent.

He took to Twitter to say that he quit. On his profile, he also updated his bio, saying that he would become a free agent in 90 days.

This was how long most WWE Superstars had to wait until they could sign elsewhere due to a three-month no-compete contract clause.

It remains to be seen what his next move will be, as Mahal needs to wait a few months until he is fully cleared. Xia Li and Xyonn Quinn were also let go by the company in an unfortunate turn of events.