"He's going to regret this," "WWE stays on their mind" - Fans in disbelief as AEW stars seemingly drop Triple H reference

A top AEW duo recently posted a photograph that seemingly had a reference to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The names in question are none other than Nicholas and Matthew Jackson (The Young Bucks), who are the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling.

The Bucks were involved in a shocking segment on this week's Dynamite, where they attacked Eddie Kingston. However, things got interesting when the coin dropped, leading to Kazuchika Okada's arrival in AEW. Many believed that the former NJPW star was coming to the aid of Kingston, but he ultimately turned heel and aligned himself with The Elite.

On Twitter, The Young Bucks posted a photograph of the company's latest signee, Kazuchika Okada. The EVPs welcomed Okada to the company like Triple H did when acknowledging WWE's new signings.

"The Young Bucks recreate Triple H’s signature finger point with AEW’s newest signing, Kazuchika Okada," Wrestle Ops posted.

Fans on Twitter were quick to bash The Young Bucks for constantly referencing WWE in All Elite Wrestling:

"WWE stays on their mind," a fan wrote.

Corey Graves loves working under WWE CCO Triple H

SmackDown's play-by-play commentator Corey Graves recently spoke about his experience working under Triple H. The 40-year-old revealed that The Game had given the announcers creative freedom to develop their own styles.

On Short and to the Point, Corey Graves discussed how Triple H had supported him throughout his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

“Triple H is another guy I owe a great deal, if not everything in my career, to. He was the one that took a chance on me as a wrestler in NXT. If I need something, I’ve never hesitated to go to him and ask. He’s cool and refreshing in the sense that he gives us [announcers] space. Instead of being told and prompted that you have to do it a certain way or you have to use certain verbiage."

The former NXT Tag Team Champion mentioned that the Chief Content Officer understood that WWE employees were fans of the product:

"Triple H understands that we’re all fans, and as the business grows and evolves, you kind of have to let go of the reins a little bit. I still have my guide rails, but I feel like they’re a little bit wider on each side now,” Graves added. [H/T: Awful Announcing]

Triple H has been the head booker of the Stamford-based promotion since July 2022. He has done a great job elevating several stars and taking the company to new heights.

