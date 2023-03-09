Create

"He’s going to WWE, little fella" - Twitter reacts in disappointment after Triple H's rumored signing didn't show up on AEW Dynamite 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 09, 2023 19:02 IST
Triple H
The Head of Creative in WWE Paul 'Triple H' Levesque

The Twitterverse was seemingly disappointed after a high-profile free agent rumored to sign with Triple H-led WWE didn't show up on last night's AEW Dynamite. The star in question is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White.

Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks ended his feud with The Ocho Chris Jericho by defeating him at the Revolution pay-per-view. Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Absolute showed up to discuss his next move in the company.

While Ricky Starks was speaking, the Titantron displayed the Bullet Club logo, and the faction's theme song began to play. As the former FTW Champion looked at the entrance ramp, Juice Robinson attacked Starks from behind.

What's next for #Absolute @starkmanjones, after #AEWRevolution?It looks like #RockHard #JuiceRobinson has some ideas!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/AbevSymNyj

Upon seeing the Bullet Club logo flash on the Titantron, fans assumed that Jay White was returning to AEW. However, they were left disappointed as it was Robinson who showed up. You can check out some of the reactions to the segment below:

how many people thought this was Jay White?I thought so too, believe me #AEWDynamite https://t.co/BQ34D1nltS
@AEW @starkmanjones Damn. This was sad bro
@AEW @starkmanjones Be honest, we all thought it was Jay White
@AEW @starkmanjones Y’all got me with that theme https://t.co/ZkwXLLeIRq
@AEW @starkmanjones Y’all thought it was Jay White https://t.co/vjCGAW7oRu
@nhathaniel_h I definitely got got. Juice coming out was equal to a balloon deflating.
Hahahahaha you all aew fans thought it was Jay White right? Ahhahahahaha twitter.com/AEW/status/163…
@KarnRulez @AEW @starkmanjones Not gonna lie I really did. But I like Robinson to be honest
@celticsredsox1 @AEW @starkmanjones Oh yeah, nothing against Juice. It's just a bit disheartening
@AEW @starkmanjones had me thinking it was jay white for a second ngl

Since the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion did not appear on Dynamite, people were convinced he was possibly signing with WWE.

@wjxavi @AEW @starkmanjones Jay White is WWE
@KarnRulez @AEW @starkmanjones He’s going to WWE, little fella. Cope.Lol and I can’t believe they’re not giving Starks something better than this. What a mess.
@ibeastIess He doesn't do the stuff with Leaving Japan and NJPW if he was going to AEW. He is going to WWE and plus, JAY WHITE ISN'T IN THE BULLET CLUB ANYMORE!!!!
Y'all better hope Jay White shows up at this point lol I still think he is joining WWE and perhaps joining The OC or Judgement Day and kicking out AJ or Finn 😉 twitter.com/AEW/status/163…
@nhathaniel_h Yea that’s cool and all but imagine Jay White debuting in WWE with this logo. That’s an actual forbidden door.
@AEW @starkmanjones Well looks like jay white going to wwe. Damn tiny really got us.
@717jayden @svmichanco @ltd1991 @wrestlelamia Is jay white confirmed coming to wwe? Or just North America

Many reiterated that Switchblade had left the Bullet Club, while others noted that White had his own theme song.

@AEW @starkmanjones Y'all know damn well Jay got kicked out the Club and he has his own theme anyway.
@AEW @starkmanjones Why would anyone think it’s Jay? Dude always came out to HIS theme, not the BCs
@nhathaniel_h Didn't Jay get kicked out of the BC?
@nhathaniel_h I thought for a sec too. But then remembered Jay was kicked out of Bullet Club, right?
@nhathaniel_h No Because Jay White Is Not In The Bullet Club Anymore Kicked Out And Replace By David Finlay

Some were still happy for Juice Robinson and looked forward to seeing Robinson and Starks feuding in AEW.

@AEW @starkmanjones Juice…Robinson. https://t.co/VAnNDhMTam
@starkmanjones was not expecting #JuiceRobinson to show up. Now we know what's next for him. #AEWDynamite twitter.com/AEW/status/163…
2 Sweet! Bullet Club! #BulletClub #2Sweet #TooSweet twitter.com/aew/status/163…
That's #TooSweet!!!#AEW #AEWRampage #AEWRevolution #Revolution #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWAllAccess #TonyKhan #ForbiddenDoor2 #DoubleOrNothing #AEWDoubleOrNothing #BulletClub twitter.com/AEW/status/163…
@AEW @starkmanjones Juice Robinson vs Ricky Starks is a Match that I need to see🔥👍👍
@AEW @starkmanjones Bullet club in AEW!!! LFG juice!

Jay White recently praised former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers

Jay White built a close relationship with former RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) during their time together in NJPW. They were also part of the Bullet Club faction.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Switchblade opened up about Gallows and Anderson. He mentioned that the duo is underappreciated. White also praised Anderson for returning to WWE while holding on to the NEVER Openweight Championship.

“They need to be acknowledged for the impact they’ve had on the industry. I think people overlook that or don’t want to admit that or to give them their flowers for that. The companies that they’ve been in and what they’re doing now with Karl still being the NEVER Openweight champion yet being in WWE. I think that’s pretty unheard of. They’re always blazing trails and making history.” [H/T New York Post]
The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling.#BulletClub#GoodBrothers#WWERaw

There have been reports that Triple H and his promotion are working towards signing Switchblade. However, there is no confirmation if the deal has been finalized.

What was your reaction to Juice Robinson appearing in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

