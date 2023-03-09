"He’s going to WWE, little fella" - Twitter reacts in disappointment after Triple H's rumored signing didn't show up on AEW Dynamite 

The Twitterverse was seemingly disappointed after a high-profile free agent rumored to sign with Triple H-led WWE didn't show up on last night's AEW Dynamite. The star in question is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White.

Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks ended his feud with The Ocho Chris Jericho by defeating him at the Revolution pay-per-view. Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Absolute showed up to discuss his next move in the company.

While Ricky Starks was speaking, the Titantron displayed the Bullet Club logo, and the faction's theme song began to play. As the former FTW Champion looked at the entrance ramp, Juice Robinson attacked Starks from behind.

Upon seeing the Bullet Club logo flash on the Titantron, fans assumed that Jay White was returning to AEW. However, they were left disappointed as it was Robinson who showed up. You can check out some of the reactions to the segment below:

Matthew @celticsredsox1 @KarnRulez @AEW @starkmanjones Not gonna lie I really did. But I like Robinson to be honest @KarnRulez @AEW @starkmanjones Not gonna lie I really did. But I like Robinson to be honest

Xavi @wjxavi @AEW @starkmanjones had me thinking it was jay white for a second ngl @AEW @starkmanjones had me thinking it was jay white for a second ngl

Since the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion did not appear on Dynamite, people were convinced he was possibly signing with WWE.

Bill @cabtot33 @KarnRulez @AEW



Lol and I can’t believe they’re not giving Starks something better than this. What a mess. @starkmanjones He’s going to WWE, little fella. Cope.Lol and I can’t believe they’re not giving Starks something better than this. What a mess. @KarnRulez @AEW @starkmanjones He’s going to WWE, little fella. Cope.Lol and I can’t believe they’re not giving Starks something better than this. What a mess.

Joseph Contrino @jcthebest123 @ibeastIess He doesn't do the stuff with Leaving Japan and NJPW if he was going to AEW. He is going to WWE and plus, JAY WHITE ISN'T IN THE BULLET CLUB ANYMORE!!!! @ibeastIess He doesn't do the stuff with Leaving Japan and NJPW if he was going to AEW. He is going to WWE and plus, JAY WHITE ISN'T IN THE BULLET CLUB ANYMORE!!!!

Yato @OldManMandal @nhathaniel_h Yea that’s cool and all but imagine Jay White debuting in WWE with this logo. That’s an actual forbidden door. @nhathaniel_h Yea that’s cool and all but imagine Jay White debuting in WWE with this logo. That’s an actual forbidden door.

Smurf @WydSmurf @AEW @starkmanjones Well looks like jay white going to wwe. Damn tiny really got us. @AEW @starkmanjones Well looks like jay white going to wwe. Damn tiny really got us.

Many reiterated that Switchblade had left the Bullet Club, while others noted that White had his own theme song.

The Deathbat @D3THBAT @AEW @starkmanjones Why would anyone think it’s Jay? Dude always came out to HIS theme, not the BCs @AEW @starkmanjones Why would anyone think it’s Jay? Dude always came out to HIS theme, not the BCs

dabby @davalevan @nhathaniel_h Didn't Jay get kicked out of the BC? @nhathaniel_h Didn't Jay get kicked out of the BC?

Jay T. Shirt @fight4ever @nhathaniel_h I thought for a sec too. But then remembered Jay was kicked out of Bullet Club, right? @nhathaniel_h I thought for a sec too. But then remembered Jay was kicked out of Bullet Club, right?

Untainted SKS @Untainted_SKS @nhathaniel_h No Because Jay White Is Not In The Bullet Club Anymore Kicked Out And Replace By David Finlay @nhathaniel_h No Because Jay White Is Not In The Bullet Club Anymore Kicked Out And Replace By David Finlay

Some were still happy for Juice Robinson and looked forward to seeing Robinson and Starks feuding in AEW.

bill @billco1227 @AEW @starkmanjones Juice Robinson vs Ricky Starks is a Match that I need to see @AEW @starkmanjones Juice Robinson vs Ricky Starks is a Match that I need to see🔥👍👍

Jay White recently praised former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers

Jay White built a close relationship with former RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) during their time together in NJPW. They were also part of the Bullet Club faction.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Switchblade opened up about Gallows and Anderson. He mentioned that the duo is underappreciated. White also praised Anderson for returning to WWE while holding on to the NEVER Openweight Championship.

“They need to be acknowledged for the impact they’ve had on the industry. I think people overlook that or don’t want to admit that or to give them their flowers for that. The companies that they’ve been in and what they’re doing now with Karl still being the NEVER Openweight champion yet being in WWE. I think that’s pretty unheard of. They’re always blazing trails and making history.” [H/T New York Post]

There have been reports that Triple H and his promotion are working towards signing Switchblade. However, there is no confirmation if the deal has been finalized.

What was your reaction to Juice Robinson appearing in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes