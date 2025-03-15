"He’s gonna retire," "Him & MJF would cook" - Fans react to the possibilty of current WWE Superstar joining AEW upon contract expiry

A discourse began on social media regarding whether fans want a popular WWE icon to join AEW in the future. Fans had mixed reactions, with many disliking the idea, while others felt this was too far-fetched.

Ad

The Miz is one of the Stamford-based promotion's longest-tenured talents. He has been with them for over 20 years and is the only two-time Grand Slam champion in the company's history.

A user on X/Twitter brought up the idea for a discussion: whether fans would want to see the A-lister in AEW. Although he has not been linked to the company in any way, fans have been fantasy-booking him with several stars, like MJF, despite the low chances of this happening.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Fans reacted to the post and had different opinions on the matter. The majority felt that this was never going to happen. Some did not want him to make the move, while others thought that he would stay loyal to WWE or retire instead of jumping ship.

One mentioned how it would be great to put him in a feud with MJF but acknowledged how low the chances of this happening were.

Ad

Fans' reactions to the idea of The Miz joining AEW via X.

Ricochet has also given his take on The Miz going to AEW

A member of the roster has decided to give his take on the matter of whether The Miz should join the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad

Responding to the post, Ricochet boldly claimed that if this move became a reality, he could embarrass The Miz in a verbal battle. This was an interesting statement, considering The Miz's promo skills are arguably his biggest strength as a wrestler and something he's been known for.

"I'd embarrass him on the 🎤," he claimed.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear what the possibility of this happening, but the A-Lister's career trajectory gives more evidence that he may stay with WWE until he retires. But you can never say never in the wrestling industry, as others have made unexpected moves as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback