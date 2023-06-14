"He’s too good for AEW just like Cody" - Fans think popular star is a much better fit for WWE

Former AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes's departure from the promotion set the wrestling world alight, and since then many have speculated about who would follow. According to some fans over on Twitter, Ricky Starks should be the next to jump over.
Starks notably had a memorable feud with MJF shortly in his reign as the AEW World Champion, followed by a feud with Chris Jericho that wasn't praised as highly. However, many feel that his recent storyline with Juice Robinson and Jay White has resulted in him losing momentum while they were elevated.
According to Twitter user @WrestlingHumble, Ricky Starks is a "WWE guy in the AEW environment." In light of this proclamation, many users jumped into the comment section and voiced enthusiastic cries about Starks jumping over to WWE. Some also compared him to his real-life friend, Cody Rhodes, who returned to the promotion in 2022.
However, others were not as eager to see him WWE-bound and instead expressed why this would ultimately not work well in his favor.
In January 2023, Ricky Starks was notably captured during a backstage visit with Cody Rhodes at this year's Royal Rumble. While the star was simply helping The American Nightmare with his luggage, many fans made wild speculations of a WWE jump. Due to this, WCW veteran Konnan believes that Starks might have some heat in AEW.
Ricky Starks could potentially be taking a long hiatus from AEW
During the June 7th, 2023 episode of Dynamite, Starks took on Jay White in a singles match and unfortunately lost the bout due to interference from The Gunn Club. Since Bullet Club Gold is off to feud with CMFTR, many have questioned the result of the feud, and it seems like Ricky Starks isn't happy either.
In a now-deleted tweet, Starks briefly posted that he believes it might be time for a "long vacation." This has naturally led many fans online to believe that the Absolute star has become frustrated with his handling by the promotion, and is now opting to step back instead.
However, this could just have been some venting from Starks or just to make fans believe that he's upset with his booking. It's probably far more likely that he'll end up feuding with The Gunn Club or The Firm, for costing him his match against Jay White.
