"He’s not like Ricochet," "He did not fall for the TK illusion" - Fans mock AEW after SmackDown star re-signs with WWE

WWE fans mocked AEW and Tony Khan after a top SmackDown star re-signed with the company. This was expected, given how big he is with the company.

Fightful Select has reported that Kevin Owens signed a new contract with WWE and will remain with the company for the foreseeable future. This comes after his hard-hitting match against Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Given his recent attack on Sami Zayn, it was all but clear that KO would stay with the company. He is now an established star and a locker room leader.

After the news of Kevin Owens’ contract renewal broke out, fans criticized AEW and Tony Khan for being unable to sign the Prizefighter. One fan pointed out that KO chose not to go to AEW after seeing how Ricochet was being treated.

Jim Cornette thinks Kevin Owens will take on Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 41

Given everything that has transpired between the two stars over the last week, it seems that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will compete against each other at the show of shows.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran said that because of Zayn's mistakes over the last few weeks, a match between himself and Owens might be the only option for WWE WrestleMania.

“Well, that's another thing that is left open and we're gonna find out about it this week. But at the same point, Sami has been making a lot of mistakes and kicking a lot of people in the face by accident lately, hasn't he? You never know. Of course, he could be the victim of circumstance,” Cornette said.

With Owens signing a new deal and his latest video of calling out Zayn, the match between the two seems inevitable.

