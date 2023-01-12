"He's officially back" - Twitter celebrates former NXT Champion's return following Jon Moxley's devastating loss on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole made a comeback to AEW Dynamite after being absent for several months due to a concussion. He was unveiled by commentator Tony Schiavone after the match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, which ended with a victory for Hangman.

Adam Cole introduced the audience to "Story Time with Adam Cole Bay Bay," in which he shared both good and bad news. Cole returned and in his promo, he shared that he is back from injury and is grateful for the fan support. He promised that he was not done yet and wanted to be the best wrestler in AEW.

The former NXT Champion also mentioned that he is introducing a new version of himself that is determined to reach the top of the mountain. He addressed the bad news in the AEW locker room as he was back and not leaving.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement by expressing their support, appreciation, and admiration for Adam Cole's return.

Check out the reactions below:

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager What a bloody pop. Everybody LOVES Adam Cole.



What a bloody pop. Everybody LOVES Adam Cole.https://t.co/n6zSsSZ391

madison💫 #CODYNATION @redgehead ADAM COLE IS BACK I LOVE IT HERE ADAM COLE IS BACK I LOVE IT HERE https://t.co/Nf7rLll9tz

Krysti @ohhikrysti Adam Cole pouring his heart out in the ring right now Adam Cole pouring his heart out in the ring right now 😭

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ @AEW .



This was a wonderful surprise .



A gigantic pop for the return of Adam Cole, glad he's back, he's been missed... @AdamColePro When Tony Schiavone said "I take no pleasure welcoming my next guest" - I thought he was taking about MJFThis was a wonderful surpriseA gigantic pop for the return of Adam Cole, glad he's back, he's been missed... #AEW #AEW Dynamite #AdamCole @AEW @AdamColePro When Tony Schiavone said "I take no pleasure welcoming my next guest" - I thought he was taking about MJF 😂.This was a wonderful surprise 😮.A gigantic pop for the return of Adam Cole, glad he's back, he's been missed... #AEW #AEWDynamite #AdamCole https://t.co/KzwmW0tAHh

Ron @_ronarch Adam Cole hitting EVERY feel right now. Adam Cole hitting EVERY feel right now.

anna @annacdemarco



wrestling is better with him around i missed adam cole so muchwrestling is better with him around #AEWDynamite i missed adam cole so muchwrestling is better with him around #AEWDynamite

Angel.S @AngelS95628 MAN THIS ADAM COLE RETURN RUN IS GONNA BE SO GOOD #AEWDynamite MAN THIS ADAM COLE RETURN RUN IS GONNA BE SO GOOD #AEWDynamite

Cole's return promo on Dynamite was met with positive reactions from fans. Many viewed it as well-delivered and effective in building hype around his return to the ring. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him in action again, and the anticipation for his future matches is high.

