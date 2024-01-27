"He’s really done it!" "Oh nah he got them" - Fans convinced about top stars' AEW signing after Tony Khan's subtle tease

Following a recent tweet by Tony Khan, many fans have ecstatically speculated that AEW could pull off another double debut soon, similar to the one done at All Out in 2021.

Back in 2021, Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage at the main event of All Out to defend the AEW World Championship. Moments after, he had words to say while flaunting his title reign. He was interrupted by the debuting Adam Cole, who took this as a time to reunite with the Elite. Right after, Bryan Danielson made his debut and would attack the faction.

This would be one of the promotion's most iconic moments as two of the biggest wrestlers worldwide debuted consecutively. Many have been wondering when they would see something of the sort again. Earlier today, Tony Khan tweeted that he sees AEW in 2024 as similar to how it was in 2021. Fans looked back at that year and remembered all the events that went down at All Out.

Fans took this as a tease at Khan being successful in signing two of the top free agents today, Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné. Fans were excited at the idea of the two potentially debuting or appearing on the same night.

Some fans believed this to be at Revolution, and they would pull off another double debut in one night.

Two top free agents won't appear at this year's Royal Rumble but could be headed to AEW

Following great interest from both AEW and WWE, a recent report has surfaced regarding two top free agents.

This would be Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné. PWInsider recently reported that the two are unlikely to be appearing at this year's Royal Rumble match.

Now it all comes down to Tony Khan and whether fans will see a reveal happen sometime soon. He could announce possible signings sometime soon, or this could be set up for a big reveal at Revolution in less than six weeks.

Would you want to see The Rainmaker and The Boss appear at Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

