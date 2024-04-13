"He’s running from the grind!!!" - Fans react to top AEW star revealing he rejected WWE

Fans have reacted to a top AEW star saying he rejected WWE for Tony Khan's promotion.

Brian Cage has been an exciting wrestler on the independent scene who has been making waves in recent years as part of AEW's roster. At the start of his run with the Jacksonville-based promotion, he was part of Team Taz. He was even given the controversial FTW Championship. However, after the disbanding of his former faction, Cage's TV appearances diminished considerably. He then went on to join the Mogul Embassy and makes sporadic appearances on TV. Recently, it was revealed that Cage had signed a lengthy contract extension with AEW.

During a recent interview with Unleashed TV, Cage revealed that it was between AEW and WWE and chose to go with Tony Khan's promotion.

Fans quickly took to social media to react to Brian Cage's comments about choosing All Elite Wrestling over WWE. Check out some of the reactions below:

One joked that Cage chose AEW to job to Orange Cassidy.

Another fan commented that he was afraid of the grind.

Konnan believes that Brian Cage must have backstage heat in AEW

Brian Cage has always been one of the most athletic big men in the wrestling industry. He has an impressive move set and looks like a million dollars. Despite his in-ring skills, Cage often gets buried on AEW TV.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan was baffled by Cage's recent booking and believes he has backstage heat in the company.

"He must have some sort of heat; how could you not like him? He is a likeable person; he's as professional as the guys I've ever met; he's unselfish; and all you do is bury them? Bro, they choked them out in the middle too. [...] Why [are] you beating this guy? This guy's money, so he must have some sort of heat,'' said Konnan.

It remains to be seen if Cage's booking will improve in the future and if he will be used more prominently.

