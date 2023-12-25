"He's tarnished his legacy so much the last few years" - Fans are furious with Chris Jericho after his recent outburst

A number of fans haven't very fondly reacted to Chris Jericho's latest outburst on the social media platform X, with many of them slamming him for his comments.

Recently, Jericho lashed out at Stephen P.New, CM Punk's lawyer, over a rumored NDA signed not to disclose the details of The Second-City Saint's much-talked-about AEW firing in September. Punk's exit from the company was a controversial affair and had the fans buzzing as it was shrouded in mystery.

Jim Cornette, too, joined and took massive potshots at Le Champion, even putting into question if he had any impact on All Elite Wrestling's business. This soon became a big talking point on social media platforms, with most fans expressing their disappointment over how Chris Jericho handled the situation.

Some users even went as far as to say that the former WWE Champion was tarnishing his legacy by engaging in verbal spats publicly. A few also mentioned that Jericho was trying to hog the limelight with his tweets.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Jay Lethal wants a match with Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling has such a stacked roster today that there are many potential matches that are yet to see the light of day. In a recent interview, Jay Lethal expressed his desire to have one such clash with Chris Jericho. Lethal added that before the former AEW World Champion called it quits on his distinguished in-ring career, he would like to have a much-anticipated showdown with him.

"Dream opponents? I would love to step into the ring with Chris Jericho at some point before he retires. I don't know how much longer Jericho is going to keep going, but I'd like to step into the ring with him before it's over," said Jay Lethal.

Considering both Lethal and Chris Jericho are inching towards their final years in the wrestling business, it remains to be seen if AEW gives fans a clash between them. Though age might not be on the duo's side, they are still more than capable of stealing the show if given ample time to tell a story inside the ring.

What do you make of Jericho's recent outburst? Do you think the former WWE Champion needs to keep his Twitter activity in check to avoid any fan backlash? Let us know what you all think about the situation in the comments section below.

