"He’s telling so many lies here" - AEW segment involving CM Punk goes viral amidst rumors of WWE return

CM Punk's return to WWE has been rumored ever since he departed from All Elite Wrestling. Fans on Twitter have now been quick to point out his segments from AEW where Punk bashed the sports entertainment giant.

It has been reported by Dave Meltzer as well as Fightful Select that the former AEW World Champion has been in talks with WWE and made it clear that he intends to return to the company. The Best in the World's return could happen at Survivor Series in November taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Over on Twitter, a clip of Punk and MJF's promo battle went viral where The Straight Edge Superstar bashed WWE.

Fans have given their reaction to the following clip:

"He’s telling so many lies here"

Former WWE star wants CM Punk to join his promotion

CM Punk has made more than a few enemies in both AEW and WWE. However, two IMPACT stars have now spoken out about wanting the Straight Edge Superstar to join IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking to Battle and Eli on the Battleground Podcast, Zachary Wentz spoke about the former AEW World Champion:

"CM Punk was one of my favorite wrestlers ever. I can't tell you how many shirts I had, how many times I dressed up as him. He's what really...not so much brought me back to wrestling because I still loved wrestling, but he was the first guy in a while that I clicked with. I'm from a small town in Ohio, everyone is country or preppy, I'm the punk kid that had piercings. It was one of those things that connected. He was the Voice of the Voiceless. For me, please." [H/T Fightful]

He continued:

"It would help us step everything up if you have that high profile of a guy. It's not just some random dude. He's that high profile. You've seen the results and what happens when he gets on TV. It means more eyes and more opportunity for IMPACT and for all of us to just kill it. Please."

Do you want to see CM Punk in IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

