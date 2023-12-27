"He’s the Wish dot com version of Dirty Dom" - Fans compare Dominik Mysterio to top AEW star

WWE fans have been very vocal on social media lately, especially regarding the rising heel Dominik Mysterio.

One tweet recently gained a lot of traction by drawing a comparison between Mysterio and popular AEW star Sammy Guevara.

This tweet seemed to strike a chord with fans as it has garnered over 3,000 likes till writing. It highlights the mixed reactions to Mysterio's evolving persona and recent in-ring performances since joining The Judgment Day. Some fans feel Mysterio is trying too hard to portray a "dirty" heel character compared to Guevara's persona as The Spanish God in AEW.

CM Punk faced Dominik Mysterio in his first WWE match since returning

In a huge comeback match, CM Punk returned to a WWE ring to face Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. The bout took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Punk, a fan-favorite veteran, came back to the pro wrestling juggernaut at Survivor Series: WarGames PLE after nine years. His last WWE match was the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Since leaving in 2014, Punk had a dramatic journey. He joined AEW in 2021 but left the company after some well-documented backstage incidents. The Second City Saint's MSG match marked his first WWE bout in almost a decade. The energetic crowd welcomed back Punk, who won using his Go to Sleep finisher. This victory sets up intrigue around Punk entering the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

The Dominik Mysterio vs. CM Punk showdown capped off a momentous night at The Garden. Dominik represented his Judgment Day stable in a closely fought contest. His evolving persona and in-ring talent have drawn both praise and criticism from WWE fans lately. But no one can deny the rise of the former NXT North American Champion.

Do you think CM Punk will win the 2024 Royal Rumble and finally realize his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania, or will someone else take that spot by winning the 30-man bout? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.