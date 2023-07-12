"He simply didn't give a f**k" - Fans left awestruck by resurfaced video showing a 'villainous' Cody Rhodes burying Kenny Omega

A video of Cody Rhodes verbally burying Kenny Omega in Ring of Honor in 2018 resurfaced. This has left fans reminiscing about this persona of The American Nightmare as a heel.

This version of the former Intercontinental Champion came years after his first departure from WWE when he appeared in several promotions, such as Ring of Honor and NJPW. Poised as a heel, he was feuding with Kenny Omega, someone he worked with throughout his stint away from WWE.

A fan on Twitter reposted a video of Cody Rhodes' promo back in 2018, having a lot of words for The Cleaner. Fans expressed their delight for this side of The American Nightmare, and many have said that they wish this persona of his would return sometime in the future.

You can see the tweet here.

"Post-WWE Cody Rhodes was not to be f***ed with. Truly a special run."

Fans expressed their delight for this side of The American Nightmare, and many have said that they wish this persona of his would return sometime in the future. One fan even had this to say:

"This is one of my favorite versions of Cody, he simply didn’t give a f**k, he was egotistical, arrogant, everything he did was solely to benefit himself, and he spit in the face of everybody in ROH besides Burnard The Business Bear and Brandi."

JahCoby Kusanagi @EnriqueHiryu @patricktheheel The fact we’ll most likely not get this Cody again upsets me. Man’s truly was a villain @patricktheheel The fact we’ll most likely not get this Cody again upsets me. Man’s truly was a villain

TJ Rauchie @TJ_Rauchie @patricktheheel Man, I miss Heel BC Cody. His cartoon villainy was so entertaining, especially in NJPW where he stood out from the rest of the roster @patricktheheel Man, I miss Heel BC Cody. His cartoon villainy was so entertaining, especially in NJPW where he stood out from the rest of the roster

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @patricktheheel As over and successful as he’s been as a babyface, it is a bummer that we’re most likely never gonna get this version of him ever again @patricktheheel As over and successful as he’s been as a babyface, it is a bummer that we’re most likely never gonna get this version of him ever again💔

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



“I did everything that you said you were going to do, while you sat on your couch in Chicago, yet they boo me, and cheer you?” @EnriqueHiryu I wanted to see this Cody Rhodes go against CM Punk in AEW so bad.“I did everything that you said you were going to do, while you sat on your couch in Chicago, yet they boo me, and cheer you?” @EnriqueHiryu I wanted to see this Cody Rhodes go against CM Punk in AEW so bad. “I did everything that you said you were going to do, while you sat on your couch in Chicago, yet they boo me, and cheer you?”

Shady Zhunn @JulyJojobizzare @patricktheheel Heel Cody Rhodes is honestly the best version of Cody Rhodes @patricktheheel Heel Cody Rhodes is honestly the best version of Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer says Cody Rhodes needs to take down The Beast Incarnate before dethroning the Tribal Chief

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently talked about the path Cody Rhodes needed to walk on to finally put himself in a perfect place to be the guy who dethrones Roman Reigns.

Bully Ray briefly mentioned on the Busted Open Radio podcast how The American Nightmare first needs to conquer and put away Brock Lesnar completely to pave a better path to the Tribal Chief. He even painted a picture for the listener of what would happen when Rhodes finally confronts Reigns.

Cody Rhodes' character in the wrestling business has varied over the years. He has gone through many different personas, but all have become popular with the fans. While currently, Rhodes is on the path to redemption and climbing to the top of the roster, a heel run might come somewhere along the road.

What is the perfect persona for The American Nightmare to play? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes